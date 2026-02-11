‘Two super overs a day keep the boredom away'; Sachin Tendulkar speechless after South Africa vs Afghanistan thriller

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was left speechless after South Africa overcame Afghanistan scare in one of the greatest T20 World Cup matches ever played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With the scores tied at the end of respective 20 overs, South Africa had to face a double Super Over challenge to pip Afghanistan for two points.

Batting first, South Africa rode on half centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock to post 187/6. In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a strokeful 84 before Afghanistan suffered a middle order collapse. A few late cameos helped Afghanistan all out for 187 in 19.4 overs.

What followed was an absolute thriller. After the first Super Over ended in a tie, South Africa prevailed in the second. In fact, it was the first time, a T20 World Cup match saw two Super Overs.

Reacting to the game, Tendulkar took to X to express his feelings. “Two super overs a day keep the boredom away! A game that went right down to the wire,” wrote the former Indian cricketer.

“Congratulations to the South African team on the win. It takes composure to see the game through. This Afghanistan team has the potential to be really dangerous,” added Tendulkar. Had Afghanistan won today, it would have been their first-ever win over South Africa in a T20 World Cup.

This is not the first time, a T20 World Cup game went to a Super Over. But this is the first time in the history of the tournament, that two Super Overs were needed for an outcome of a match. The first Super Over in a T20 World Cup took place in the 2012 edition when Sri Lanka pipped New Zealand.

In the same edition, the Kiwi lost to West Indies in another Super Over outcome to exit the tournament. After 2012, the 2024 edition same two matches ending with Super Overs. Notably, the first tied game in a T20 World Cup came in 2007 between India and Pakistan.

However, it was a Bowl Out at that time where players of both teams had to bowl five deliveries. The team which hits the wicket most number of times, win. India had won by a 3-0 margin.

T20 World Cup matches ending in a Super Over

Year Matchup Winner 2012 Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Sri Lanka 2012 West Indies vs. New Zealand West Indies 2024 Namibia vs. Oman Namibia 2024 USA vs. Pakistan USA 2026 South Africa vs. Afghanistan South Africa