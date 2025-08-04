Tymal Mills joins OnlyFans: Ex-RCB star and England pacer reveals why he joined adult content platform

In a surprising move, former England pacer Tymal Mills has joined social media platform OnlyFans, popularly known for its adult content. Mill, who last played for England in 2023, became the first professional cricketer to join OnlyFans.

Having made his international debut for England in 2016, Mills only played 16 T20Is in his nine years at the top level in a career that has been marred by injuries. The 32-year-old, who is known for his pace and T20 credentials, admitted that OnlyFans is known for its adult content but his work will be far from what it is.

“There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for p***," Mills added. “But what I’ll be doing will be far from that,” Mills was quoted as saying to The Athletic. “Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots.

"This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory, but it’s something I’m really excited about,” added Mills, who has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

How will OnlyFans help Tymal Mills? Speaking on how OnlyFans will help him, Mills stated its a direct way to connect with his fans. “You can have that direct contact with fans and people who want to hear from you. Players speak before and after games in the media, but it’s often manicured, generic stuff.

I can use this platform to talk about what I’m thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer,” added Mills, who is currently playing for Southern Brave in England's franchise competition The Hundred.