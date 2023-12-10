U-19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais scores ton as Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

Pakistan rode on Azan Awais's classy unbeaten century to beat arch-rivals India by eight wickets in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, India U19 posted a competitive total of 259/9 in their allotted 50 overs. The Indian innings was bolstered by significant contributions from Adarsh Singh (62 off 81) and Uday Saharan (60 off 98), who laid a solid foundation. Saharan's captaincy knock was a blend of resilience and technique, stabilizing the innings after the early loss of Arshin Atul Kulkarni (24 off 24). The real impetus came from Sachin Dhas, who smashed a rapid 58 from just 42 balls, propelling India to a challenging score.

Pakistan U19's bowling attack, led by Mohammad Zeeshan with an impressive haul of 4/46, kept chipping away at the Indian batting lineup. Zeeshan's spell, characterized by disciplined line and length, was pivotal in restricting India under the 260-mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chasing 260, Pakistan U19’s innings was anchored by a magnificent century from Azan Awais, who remained not out on 105 from 130 balls. His innings, studded with 10 boundaries, was a masterclass in chasing a big total. Shahzaib Khan (63 off 88) and Saad Baig (68* off 51) provided substantial support, ensuring the Pakistani chase never lost momentum.

India's bowling, despite early success from Murugan Abhishek (2/55), struggled to make further inroads. Pakistan capitalized on this, with Azan Awais and Saad Baig stitching together an unbeaten 125-run partnership for the third wicket. Baig's explosive batting in the latter part of the innings, featuring 8 boundaries and a six, turned the game decisively in Pakistan's favor.

The biggest name among U-19s -- Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer (2) couldn't repeat the performance of the opening game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will be playing its final group league match on Tuesday against Nepal and need to win it in order to qualify for the semi-final while Pakistan with two wins from two games would have to lose by a huge margin to Afghanistan in order to qualify.

It shouldn't be a problem for India colts as Nepal aren't the toughest team to beat, having already lost both their encounters.

