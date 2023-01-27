India defeated New Zealand to reach the finals of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Friday. The first country to make it to the final, they will face either England or Australia in the final. This incidentally is the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

The Shafali Verma-led team restricted NZ to a score of 107 for 9, chasing the total down with eight wickets and nearly four overs to spare. Parshavi Chopra's three-wicket haul and opener Shweta Shehrawat's half century played a significant role in helping India win the match. Chopra was later declared the Player of the Match.

India won the toss, with captain Shafali Verma opting to bowl first. New Zealand's partnerships fell through in rapid succession as India picked up wickets at regular intervals. The other team lost two within the powerplay, with a majority of the collapse happening after the first half of the innings. All team India bowlers except Sonam Yadav took at least one wicket during the match.

Further details awaited…