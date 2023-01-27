U-19 women's cricket: India defeats NZ by 8 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:57 PM IST
India defeated New Zealand to reach the finals of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup. They will face either England or Australia in the final.
India defeated New Zealand to reach the finals of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Friday. The first country to make it to the final, they will face either England or Australia in the final. This incidentally is the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×