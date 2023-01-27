U-19 women's cricket: India defeats NZ by 8 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

India won the toss, with captain Shafali Verma opting to bowl first. New Zealand's partnerships fell through in rapid succession as India picked up wickets at regular intervals. The other team lost two within the powerplay, with a majority of the collapse happening after the first half of the innings. All team India bowlers except Sonam Yadav took at least one wicket during the match.

