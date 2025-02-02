The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced a cash award of ₹5 crore for the Indian team and its support staff, following their title triumph in the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

The India Women's Team won the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final after defeating South Africa Women's team by 9 wickets.

Earlier, chasing a paltry target of 83 against the Proteas, India completed the job with 52 balls to spare as they reached 84 for one in 11.2 overs, thereby winning the title or a second time in a row.

For India, Gongadi Trisha was the top scorer with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke remained not out on 26 off 22 balls.

Earlier, Trisha (3/15) led the Indian bowlers during a clinical performance to bowl South Africa out for 82 in 20 overs.

Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also chipped in with the ball for India.

Mieke van Voorst (23) top-scored for South Africa who suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike. Only four of their batters could score in double-digit figures, while four of them could not open their accounts.

Earlier in 2023, India won the title in the inaugural edition after beating England by seven wickets in the final.

Congratulatory messages pour in: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and hailed the Indian women's cricket team for winning the ICC under-19 T20 World Cup. He said the victory is the result of excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025," Modi said in a post on X.

"This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he said.

India Men's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Team India for their triumph. Speaking to ANI, Suryakumar praised the Indian team's performance. "Dominant tournament for our U-19 girls. Very well-deserved title, and a complete team effort. Congratulations to ICC Chairman Jay Shah for organising such a smooth tournament," Suryakumar Yadav told ANI.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday also praised Team India. "I want to congratulate the World Cup-winning team. It was wonderful to see you win. Winning the World Cup is not a small thing. Well done to all the Champions and the support staff. Bring the trophy back home. All the very best going forward," Harbhajan Singh said in a self-made video.