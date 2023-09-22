U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces schedule, India to start against Bangladesh on 14 January2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The tournament will see the participation from 16 teams -- 11 full members and five qualifiers -- who would compete for the silverware across 41 matches from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on 22 September announced the full schedule of the U19 World Cup 2024, to be held in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.
