UAE’s T20 cricket league aims for exclusive window as season-3 approaches

MUMBAI: The International League T20 (ILT20), the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) flagship 20-over cricket tournament, will kick off its third season on 11 January next year, vying with its contemporaneous South Africa T20 cricket for viewership before it gets a dedicated window to organise the event.

The six-team league, known for featuring the most number of international players (as many as nine) in a playing eleven, is positioning itself as a major global T20 event, second only to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ILT20 CEO David White said that efforts were underway to secure an exclusive, standalone window for the league in the future, free from clashes with other tournaments, including its South African counterpart.

White acknowledged the challenge of competing with other T20 leagues, but remained optimistic about securing from the International Cricket Council (ICC) a dedicated window for ILT20. "While this wasn’t possible for the upcoming season due to the Champions Trophy, we're in discussions to find a period where no other leagues are active, ensuring ILT20 stands out in the global cricket calendar," he explained. "It is a work in progress, but the possibility of having a window with no other leagues at that time will certainly ensure that we face no competition from a player standpoint."

Reflecting on the league's progress, White, who previously served as the chief executive of New Zealand Cricket for over a decade, highlighted significant improvements from the first to the second season, particularly in fan engagement. "We saw a 300% increase in stadium attendance, surpassing 200,000 spectators. This was a key focus area, and we're now working closely with ZEE and the franchises to build on this momentum," White said. He emphasized the importance of promoting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a prime destination for cricket and entertainment, especially during the January-February window, which coincides with peak travel times for Indian tourists.

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer-digital & broadcast revenue at ZEE, echoed White’s sentiments, highlighting the broadcaster’s commitment to enhancing the viewer experience. "Our focus this season is on creating innovative advertising packages and increasing fan engagement through various initiatives, including giveaways and contests. We want to make ILT20 more than just a cricket league; it’s about building a carnival-like atmosphere that appeals to both local fans and international visitors," he said.

In late 2021, ZEE signed a 10-year media rights deal with the Emirates Cricket Board for the T20 league, valued at around $100 million. While three of the six teams were picked up by IPL franchise owners—Reliance Industries (owners of Mumbai Indians), Shah Rukh Khan (owner of Kolkata Knight Riders), and GMR Group (co-owners of Delhi Capitals)—the other three were acquired by the Adani Group, football club Manchester United’s Glazer family, and Capri Global, which bid for IPL franchises in the last auction but failed to secure a team.

Meanwhile, ILT20, which saw a tepid in-stadium response in its first season, witnessed a dramatic surge in the second season, especially in weekend attendances for marquee matches like the inaugural and final games, which were packed with fans. Building on this, ZEE plans to leverage its network to attract a broader audience, including non-traditional cricket viewers. "By bringing ILT20 to a wider audience through our entertainment channels, we're introducing new fans to the sport, which is crucial for the league's growth," Sehgal added.

In terms of viewership, ZEE aired the matches across 10 channels and on its OTT service ZEE5 last season. For the next year, ZEE is planning to add five more south Indian channels to the mix, taking the total number of linear TV channels to 15. However, the commentary will continue to be in English and Hindi for now, Sehgal explained.

“Last season, we reached 220 million viewers; this year, we are targeting a reach of 230 million as we add more south Indian channels,” Sehgal said.

Looking ahead, the league’s strategy involves deepening collaborations with its partners and franchises to create a more cohesive and engaging experience. This includes developing stronger rivalries between teams and enhancing the matchday experience with more competitive games and fan-centric activities. "We’re aiming to create a league that not only thrives commercially but also becomes a key fixture in the international cricket calendar, second only to the IPL," White said.

The league, which features top international stars alongside promising local talent, plays a crucial role in the development of UAE cricket. With a salary cap of $2.5 million per team, ILT20 offers competitive remuneration for players while maintaining a sustainable financial model. "Our goal is to make ILT20 profitable as quickly as possible, but more importantly, to grow it in a way that benefits all stakeholders—players, franchises, and commercial partners alike," White said.

ILT20 will announce the list of retained and new contracted players on 15 September, while ZEE will go to market with advertising packages in October.