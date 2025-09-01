UAE vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Why players from both teams observe a minute's silence in Sharjah? All you need to know

Players from both United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan observed a minute's silence ahead of their third game of the ongoing T20I tri-series on Monday to stand in solidarity of the Afghanistan earthquake victims. At least 800 people were killed while 2500 injured after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit towns late Sunday across Kunar province, which is near Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangahar province.
The players also recited Fatiha in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquake. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan team have decided to donate all their match fees from the game against YAE, as well as additional donations, to assist the families affected.
UAE: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi