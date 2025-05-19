UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I Live streaming details: How to watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh match, possible playing XIs

Having won the first game by 27 runs, Bangladesh will aim for a 2-0 series sweep on Monday when they take on United Arab Emirates in the second and final game of the T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The visitors, under the new leadership of Litton Das, rode on a maiden T20I hundred from Parvez Hossain Emon to post 191/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the UAE crumbled under pressure as Hasan Mahmud (3/33), Mustafizur Rahman (2/17) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/22) starred with the ball for Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh won't be getting the services of Mustafizur, who had already flown to India to participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Mustafizur is representing Delhi Capitals and had already played against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

Rishad Hossain is likely to replace Mustafizur in the playing XI. The two-match series against UAE is also seen as a preparation for Bangladesh ahead of their white-ball series against Pakistan.

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I details Date: May 19, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Toss: 8 PM IST

Star of play: 8:30 PM IST

When and where to watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I? Unfortunately in India, no television channel will live telecast the 2nd T20I between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.

Where to get live streaming of United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I? Live streaming of United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be available on the Fancode app on a subscription basis.

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I predicted playing XIs United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Rahul Chopra, Sanchit Sharma, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib

