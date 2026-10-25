UAE vs Netherlands: Rahul Chopra leads UAE to 244/8 with unbeaten 82; check playing XIs, live streaming

United Arab Emirates posted 244/8 in 50 overs against the Netherlands in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023–27 encounter at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday. Captain Rahul Chopra top-scored with 82 not out, while Timm van der Gugten claimed a five-wicket haul for the visitors.

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UAE, who won the toss and opted to bat, lost two early wickets but recovered through contributions from Tanish Suri, Chopra and Akshdeep Nath. The Netherlands now require 245 runs in 50 overs to win the 140th match of the competition.

The hosts got off to an unsettled start after Netherlands' pace attack made early inroads. Aryansh Sharma was the first batter to depart, scoring 15 off 21 deliveries before being caught by Noah Croes off van der Gugten in the ninth over.

Muhammad Shahdad followed shortly afterwards, falling for a duck in the same over to leave UAE at 38/2. Van der Gugten accounted for both early wickets, putting the Netherlands in control during the opening phase.

Tanish Suri and Rahul Chopra then steadied the innings with a 35-run partnership. Suri scored 40 off 60 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, before being dismissed by Netherlands captain Bas de Leede. UAE were 73/3 after 18.3 overs.

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Rahul Chopra and Akshdeep Nath rebuild UAE innings Chopra and Akshdeep Nath played important roles in rebuilding the innings after the early setbacks. The pair added a substantial partnership to take UAE past the 200-run mark.

Chopra brought up his half-century off 67 balls, while Nath reached his fifty from 67 deliveries. The latter eventually scored 68 off 77 balls, including seven boundaries, before being bowled by van der Gugten in the 48th over.

Chopra remained unbeaten on 82 from 102 deliveries, striking nine boundaries. His innings provided the foundation for UAE to reach a competitive total despite losing wickets towards the end.

Muhammad Waseem contributed 19 off 20 balls before falling to Aryan Dutt, while Khuzaima Bin Tanvir was dismissed for a duck by Paul van Meekeren.

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Van der Gugten leads Netherlands bowling attack Van der Gugten was the standout bowler for the Netherlands, finishing with figures of 5/39 from his 10 overs, including one maiden. He dismissed Sharma, Shahdad, Nath, Basil Hameed and Awais Ali Shah.

Dutt, van Meekeren and de Leede picked up one wicket apiece. Fred Klaassen went wicketless despite completing his 10-over quota, conceding 46 runs.

UAE added 69 runs in the final 10 overs but lost five wickets during that period, preventing them from pushing their total substantially higher.

UAE vs Netherlands playing Xis UAE: Tanish Suri, Muhammad Shahdad, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chopra(c), Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryansh Sharma(w), Aayan Afzal Khan, Khuzaima Tanveer, Awais Ali Shah, Junaid Siddique.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Cedric de Lange, Noah Croes(w), Bas de Leede(c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Michael Levitt, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

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Where to watch the UAE vs Netherlands cricket match? LIVE streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website. The match, however, won’t be broadcast on any of the TV channels.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.