UAE Women's team collapsed from 192/0 after 16 overs to 192 all out after 16 overs. Full details inside

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia region qualifier match between UAE and Qatar in Thailand's Bangkok witnessed a weird incident.

United Arab Emirates opted to bat first and smashed 192 runs without losing a wicket in 16 overs. India-born Esha Oza scored 113 off just 55 balls. Her opening partner Theertha Satish made 74. At that point, rain was believed to be the bigger threat than the opponents from stopping UAE's victory.

Ahmed Raza, the former UAE international and the current head coach of the women's team, and the team management decided to retire out all batters at that moment, so that they could bowl to Qatar before the arrival of rain.

Declaration of an innings is allowed only in First-class cricket. Thus, the innings featured an incredible 10 retired out dismissals.

United Arab Emirates - 192/10 (16 overs)

Esha Oza (C) - 113 (55), retired out

Theertha Satish - 74 (42), retired out

Indhuja Nandakumar - 0 (0), retired out

Heena Hotchandani - 0 (0), retired out

Vaishnave Mahesh - 0 (0), retired out

Michelle Botha - 0 (0), retired out

Udeni Dona - 0 (0), retired out

Athige Silva - 0 (0), retired out

Katie Thompson - 0 (0), retired out

Lavanya Keny - 0 (0), retired out

Keziah Miriam Sabin - 0* (0), not out

The number of retired out dismissals in Women's T20Is went from 13 to 23 without a single ball being bowled. The number of retired out dismissals in men's T20Is stands at 9, one fewer than what happened in Bangkok.

Qatar - 29 (11.1) UAE bowlers were able to wrap up the game in just 11.1 overs. Seven Qatar batter got out without scoring. Opener Rizpha Bano Emmanuel scored 20 out of the 29 runs.