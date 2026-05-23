Ujjain Falcons announce squad for MPL T20 2026, IPL star Madhav Tiwari in focus

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Ujjain Falcons have unveiled their squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, with exciting young all-rounder Madhav Tiwari emerging as one of the biggest attractions of the team ahead of the new season.

The Falcons will begin their campaign in the opening match of the men's tournament against Gwalior Cheetahs on June 3 at 7:30 PM at Indore's Holkar Stadium, according to a release.

Fresh from an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Delhi Capitals, Madhav Tiwari has quickly become one of the most talked-about young cricketers from Madhya Pradesh.

The fast-bowling all-rounder grabbed attention with his impactful performances, showcasing his pace bowling, fearless lower-order batting and composure under pressure.

Speaking about the squad, Ujjain Falcons promoter Vinayak Kalani expressed confidence in the team's balance and potential for the season.

"We are extremely excited about the squad we have assembled for MPL 2026. Madhav Tiwari has shown tremendous character and skill at the highest level recently and we believe he will play a very important role for Ujjain Falcons this season. Along with him, we have several talented players who are eager to make their mark. Our aim is to play fearless cricket and give fans plenty to cheer about throughout the tournament," said Vinayak Kalani.

The squad also features several promising domestic talents including Aryan Pandey, Chanchal Rathore, Adheer Pratap Singh, Yash Dubey, Soham Patwardhan, Shubham Kushwah and Harshvardhan Hardia, giving the Falcons a strong blend of youth and experience.

The team will be coached by former Madhya Pradesh cricketer Sunil Dholpure, who has played 17 First-Class matches and 21 List A games during his professional career.