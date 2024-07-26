Umesh Yadav spills beans on Mohammed Shami’s diet, says ’If he doesn’t eat 1 kg mutton daily...’

  • Shami was injured in 2023 and missed most of the tournaments, but he played the 2023 World Cup with the injury and was the leading wicket taker with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Written By Livemint
Updated26 Jul 2024, 07:46 PM IST
India's Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after the team's victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
India’s Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after the team’s victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ICC Twitter)

India's star bowler Mohammed Shami is eyeing for a comeback as he has been missing from action since November 2023 due to an ankle injury. Shami was last seen in action for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.

Shami was injured in 2023 and missed most of the tournaments, but he played the 2023 World Cup with the injury and was the leading wicket taker with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah NOT India’s best bowler: Check whom Shami picks

Following this, he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup too, but now the pacer was seen bowling in the nets in full throttle recently.

Speaking about Shami, his good friend Umesh Kumar spilled the beans about his love for mutton.

"Shami can bear everything, but Shami cannot survive without mutton. He can tolerate it for one day, you will see him agitated on the second day, and will lose his mind on the third. If he (Shami) doesn't eat 1kg mutton daily, his bowling speed will reduce by upto 15 kmph," NDTV quoted Umesh as saying on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami’s point-blank response on marriage with Sania Mirza

Shami's return:

Meanwhile, India chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave a hope that Shami will be able to recover for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh that begins from 19 September.

"We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back. Shami has started to bowl, which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test (against Bangladesh) and that was always the goal. I don't know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that," NDTV quoted Agarkar as saying in the press conference.

Also Read | Shami’s veiled attack on Kohli-Shastri on dropping him: ’I have no answers’

"There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while, these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it. Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up so we can build guys up like that," said Agarkar.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:46 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsUmesh Yadav spills beans on Mohammed Shami’s diet, says ’If he doesn’t eat 1 kg mutton daily...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue