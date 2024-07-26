India's star bowler Mohammed Shami is eyeing for a comeback as he has been missing from action since November 2023 due to an ankle injury. Shami was last seen in action for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shami was injured in 2023 and missed most of the tournaments, but he played the 2023 World Cup with the injury and was the leading wicket taker with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Following this, he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup too, but now the pacer was seen bowling in the nets in full throttle recently.

Speaking about Shami, his good friend Umesh Kumar spilled the beans about his love for mutton.

"Shami can bear everything, but Shami cannot survive without mutton. He can tolerate it for one day, you will see him agitated on the second day, and will lose his mind on the third. If he (Shami) doesn't eat 1kg mutton daily, his bowling speed will reduce by upto 15 kmph," NDTV quoted Umesh as saying on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Shami's return: Meanwhile, India chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave a hope that Shami will be able to recover for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh that begins from 19 September.

"We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back. Shami has started to bowl, which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test (against Bangladesh) and that was always the goal. I don't know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that," NDTV quoted Agarkar as saying in the press conference.

"There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while, these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it. Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up so we can build guys up like that," said Agarkar.

