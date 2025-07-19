Uncertainty looms over Asia Cup as BCCI to boycott ACC meet in Dhaka; 'Mohsin Naqvi trying to assert pressure on India'

The Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament went into further uncertainty after reports emerged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to boycott the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting if held in Dhaka. The ACC Annual General Meeting meeting, chaired by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, scheduled for July 24.

Advertisement

The BCCI's decision to boycott the ACC meeting comes due to the recent political situation in Bangladesh. In fact, the BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently postponed India's white-ball tour from August 2025 to September 2026, on mutual terms

Based on an ANI report, the BCCI has already written to ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to change the venue of the meeting. However, BCCI is yet to get a response on the same. The report also added that Naqvi is trying to exert "unnecessary pressure" on India regarding the meeting.

"Asia Cup can happen only if the meeting venue changes from Dhaka. ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi is trying to assert unnecessary pressure on India for the meeting. We requested him to change the venue, but have received no response. BCCI will boycott any resolution if Mohsin Naqvi goes ahead with the meeting in Dhaka," a source told the news agency.

Advertisement

Will Asia Cup 2025 go out of India? In his 17th year, the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be hosted in India, initially. But after the recent border tensions, Pakistan are unlikely to travel across the border. If things go hybrid like the last edition in 2023 - when India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security issues - the tournament could see some of its games being played at neutral venues.

The chances of the entire tournament being taken out of India can't be ruled out too. India are the defending champion of the Asia Cup which was held jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India played all their games in the Lankan nation. Earlier, this year, Pakistan hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, but India declined to cross the border and played all its matches at a neutral venue in Dubai.