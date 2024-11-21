Under-pressure Gautam Gambhir gets guru advice from Ravi Shastri; ex-India coach says ‘things don’t come overnight’

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is Gautam Gambhir's first overseas tour as a India head coach since taking over from Rahul Dravid post T20 World Cup 2024 in June.  

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Australia tour.
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Australia tour.(PTI)

India had lost to New Zealand 0-2 before touring Australia in 2020-21. Pressure was on then-India head coach Ravi Shastri to turn the tables Down Under. Ironically, things are exactly similar three years down the line for the Indian team as they embark on a new rivalry against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which starts on Friday. With the 0-3 drubbing at the hands Kiwis earlier this month, current head coach Gautam Gambhir is certainly feeling the heat.

Shastri understands the pressure Gambhir is going through at the moment. In the midst of social media criticisms on Gambhir by the former cricketers, the former India opener found the back of Shastri in the most difficult time of his coaching career.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test live streaming: Rain forecast in BGT opener, probable XIs

The 62-year-old, who was the India head coach for seven years before moving on to his broadcasting duties again, urged Gambhir to not let the outside noises come inside.

“I think the first thing would be to be calm. You know, don't let outside elements influence you in any way. Because of that, don't get into a position where knee-jerk reactions happen," Shastri said while responding to a question on Star Sports press room on the eve of first India vs Australia Test match.

“I think be calm. Get to understand your players. You will see them in match situations. You will see them in India. You will see them overseas. You will notice what it takes for a player to tick. You will understand situations of a team where a certain player might be better than the other, just because of your understanding of his temperament,” added Shastri, under whom, India won the BGT in 2020-21 in Australia.

'Understanding players' mindsets is important'

For anything in this world, there is nothing called overnight success. To make a successful India team that is in transition, one coach needs to understand each and everyone in the team, their temperament, nature and so on. Shastri said the same to Gambhir.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"These things don't come overnight. It took me some time to understand everyone. Gautam might have seen them from the outside in the IPL. He might have sat with a few players in the dressing room when he played the game.

"But there are a lot of other players, and they come from different mindsets, different cultures, different parts of the country. For you to dig deep and understand their mindsets would be the most important thing.

"There could be a player who is an introvert, but if you push him out there and give him the confidence, he could be a match-winner for you. So, understanding those kinds of guys and then making them go out and play in that fashion is key,” added the former India cricketer who will be commentating in the BGT.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsUnder-pressure Gautam Gambhir gets guru advice from Ravi Shastri; ex-India coach says ‘things don’t come overnight’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.