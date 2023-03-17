Under-pressure Rahul, artistic Shami star in India's five-wicket win in first ODI3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:01 PM IST
- After being put in to bat, Australia suffered a dramatic collapse, losing six wickets for 19 runs inside eight overs to get bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs
KL Rahul revelled under pressure with a composed 75 after Mohammed Shami's mesmerising spell of seam bowling as India overcame initial jitters with elan in their comfortable five-wicket win against Australia in the opening ODI here on Friday.
