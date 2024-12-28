Unearthing Nitish Kumar Reddy: Ex-BCCI selector reveals how he found Indian cricket’s newest sensation

Former BCCI selector MSK Prasad revealed the time when he unearthed Nitish Kumar Reddy after the latter scored his maiden Test hundred against Australia in the ongoing fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Playing just his fourth Test in his career, Reddy showed great determination, grit and commitment as he pulled India to a respectable position in the Test match.

Coming in after the fall of Rishabh Pant and India reeling at 191/6, Reddy survived a few nervy moments before reviving the Indian batting with a 127-run stand for the eighth wicket with Washington Sundar, who contributed with 162-ball 50. At the end of Day 3, India are 358/9 with Reddy unbeaten on 105. India are still 116 runs behind.

Advertisement

While Prasad couldn't hold back his emotions, the 49-year-old former India cricketer revealed the time when Reddy's father requested to have a look at the youngster and consider the right0hander in his residential academies.

"I think it's way back 10 years back when I was the director for Andhra Cricket. Before becoming a national selector, I was the director for Andhra Cricket. In 2013-14, we started residential academies. We identified players who could be given free food, accommodation, clothing, coaching, and everything else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The idea was to shape those academies, and through academies, we wanted to groom them through a systematic process. Nitish was one guy whom we have picked for under-14 academy,” Prasad told HT.

Also Read | Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy meets family after maiden Test century in Melbourne

Prasad recalled Reddy father's words and what made him impress with the youngster's game. "And just when his father came and told me that he is going through a little bit of a tough time in his life, that he feels that his son is capable of playing at the next level. So, he asked me to have a look at him.

Advertisement

"I just saw a few balls and realised this kid has huge potential. So, we put him in an under-14 academy. So, he has been groomed through that systematic process from under-16 to under-19s. And eventually, by 21, we are now seeing him representing India and getting a century for India," he added.

I have no words to express my happiness: Prasad Not only Prasad looked after Reddy, but also introduced him the Andhra Cricket Association management, who decided to nurture the young prodigy. According to TOI, the ACA management provided financial support and also looked after his cricketing and educational needs.

Advertisement

With just 26 first-class matches to his name, Reddy had elevated his level and made his mark, felt Prasad. "I have no words to express my happiness. Before coming into this series, he played a few first-class games. But compared to his stats, how he enhanced or elevated his performance, especially to this level, is unbelievable. Getting a Test century is that too against four quality bowlers," he added.

A lot will depend on Reddy on Day 4 morning for India. With the last Mohammed Siraj at the other end, Reddy's target will be to minimise the lead as much as possible. In that case, Siraj will also have prove his batting skills.