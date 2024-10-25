‘Unfair to choose…’: Washington Sundar after stunning 7/59 spell against New Zealand

In a remarkable Test comeback, Washington Sundar took 7/59 against New Zealand. Grateful for his selection after a solid Ranji Trophy showing, he discussed the impact of key wickets and his feelings about playing in the Test match.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST
India's Washington Sundar greets spectators after taking a five-wicket haul during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium -
India’s Washington Sundar greets spectators after taking a five-wicket haul during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium -(AFP)

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar made a stunning comeback to test cricket on Thursday with a match turning 7/59 spell against New Zealand. Notably, Sundar was selected in the Indian team after the all-rounder showed his class during a recent Ranji trophy game. 

Soon after his stunning performance on Day 1, Sundar talked about what it meant for him to play in the 2nd Test match. He said, “The way it came through, fact that I wasn’t part of the first Test and I was called for this particular Test and given the opportunity to play in the XI, I was really grateful to the coach and captain. Unbelievable feeling,”

“Unfair for me to choose one. Certainly, Rachin Ravindra because he was batting well. Daryl Mitchell's wicket, as well, was game changer.” Sundar added

Sundar was the pick of Indian bowlers on Thursday, and essentially broke the back of Kiwi batting with his stunning 7/59 spell. The off spinner took his first wicket of the match in the 60th over, dismissing a well set Rachin Ravindra on a score of 65 and later went on to take the crucial wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell until ultimately putting an end to the Kiwi innings with the wicket of Tim Southee. Ashwin was the only other wicket taker for India with 3 wickets to his name. 

With New Zealand being dismissed on a total of 259 in their 1st innings, the Indian batters were asked to bat for 11 overs at the MCA stadium. While skipper Roht Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started out cautiously but was ultimately squared off with a delivery from Tim Southee. From there on, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained vigilant and carefully handled the tricky phase of play, ending the Indian innings at a score of 16/1 at stumps on Day1.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST
