With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveying its reservations regarding sending its national team to the World Cup this year in October-November to India, former Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has seen this differently.

According to him, if PCB doesn't send the team to World Cup, it would be 'depriving people' of the opportunity to see the arch-rivals clash on the biggest stage.

"When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," NDTV Sports quoted Misbah a saying at a function on Friday.

"It is a great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot," added the batter

Earlier, PCB had said that Pakistan's participation in the World Cup is subject to government clearance citing tense relations between the two countries.

Before that, the BCCI secretary made it clear that India will not play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan citing geopolitical tensions. Following this, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the event will take place in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka (neutral venue) from 31 August to 17 September.

Apart from Asia Cup, acting PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf is also saying that Pakistan's World Cup matches against India should be played at neutral venues.

Though Misbah opined that Pakistan should go to India and the Indian team should also come to Pakistan to play matches. "Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India," he added.

Misbah advised the players to focus on cricket and win the World Cup, saying, "The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team can do well in Indian conditions," he said.

Not only Misbah, flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi too felt the same. He said, "What is happening outside their sphere they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition."

"Overall we have enjoyed playing in India because the satisfaction and recognition you get if you can do well and perform in India is a worthy reward for any player," he added.

He also expressed concern over the frequent changes in the PCB. "It is a bother for the players and fans alike. I say develop a system so that it doesn't matter who comes and goes, the system should stay and decisions must be respected," Afridi said.