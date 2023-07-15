'Unfair to deprive people..': Ex-Pakistan skipper questions PCB's stance on World Cup 20232 min read 15 Jul 2023, 05:51 PM IST
According to him, if PCB doesn't send the team for World Cup, it would be 'depriving people' of the opportunity to see the arch-rivals clash on the biggest stage.
With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveying its reservations regarding sending its national team to the World Cup this year in October-November to India, former Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has seen this differently.
