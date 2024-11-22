United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 22 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai
United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
Aayan Khan, Aryan Saxena, Ayaan Misbah, Ethan D'souza, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj, Mohammed Arsh, Yayin Rai, Noor Ayobi, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri
Pakistan Under-19 squad -
Faham-ul-Haq, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousaf, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan
United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Match Details
