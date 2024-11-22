Active Stocks
Fri Nov 22 2024 14:30:31
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.70 2.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.65 1.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.30 4.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 571.60 2.58%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,257.80 2.83%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Livemint

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score, Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024Premium
United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score, Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 22 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai

United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
Aayan Khan, Aryan Saxena, Ayaan Misbah, Ethan D'souza, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj, Mohammed Arsh, Yayin Rai, Noor Ayobi, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri
Pakistan Under-19 squad -
Faham-ul-Haq, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousaf, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan

22 Nov 2024, 02:37:36 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024

United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Match Details
Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 between United Arab Emirates Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 to be held at ICC Academy, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue