‘Unka bas chale to…’: Suryakumar Yadav hails Head Coach Gautam Gambhir after historic T20 World Cup win | Watch

After India;s historic T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Suryakumar Yadav praised Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. The Indian skipper hailed GG for creating a strong team culture.

According to Surya, Gambhir brings intense energy to the dressing room and gets fully involved in the game. Gambhir always reminds the team that cricket is a team sport where every player must contribute.

“Unka bas chale to wohi pad pehenke aa jayein (If it were up to him, he’d pad up himself and go to bat),” SKY quipped during the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav explained that India’s success in the tournament came from collective performances. From the match against Zimbabwe to the game against the West Indies and even the semi-final, different players stepped up when needed.

Gambhir constantly stresses that victories cannot depend on one or two stars. Every batter and bowler has a role.

Surya also said Gambhir had removed the obsession with personal milestones. Players are encouraged to focus only on the team’s needs rather than individual records.

Suryakumar gave the example of Tilak Varma scoring 31 runs off just 7 balls against England in the semi-final. Even a small cameo like that can be as valuable as a half-century or a century. Sometimes, even a quick 8-10 runs in a few balls can change the result.

“We won the last match by 7 runs. So, you never know. Someone’s quick 7-10 runs in 3-4 balls might have been the difference,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

According to India’s latest World Cup-winning captain, Gambhir’s main message is simple: always think about the team first. If the situation demands attacking from the first ball or playing a supporting role, players must adapt.

That is his theory behind this team. It spreads positivity and creates a good environment. When players stop thinking only about themselves and start thinking about the team everyone begins chasing the same goal. Once everyone is on the same page, things usually fall into place,” Surya added.

‘India repeat history, India defeat history’ ‘India repeat history, India defeat history’. That’s the tagline JioHotstar used after the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup 2026.

On 8 March, India became the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. They are the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.

The victory against New Zealand in the final secured India's 3rd T20 World Cup trophy, the most by any team. Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match. In his 4 overs, he had the outstanding figure of 4/15.

Sanju Samson got the Player of the Tournament. He played just 5 matches (out of India’s total 9 matches) in the tournament and scored 321 runs. His batting average was 80.25 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 199.

