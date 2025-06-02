‘Until you win’: Anand Mahindra salutes Shreyas Iyer’s courage in poetic tribute after Punjab Kings enter IPL 2025 final

Anand Mahindra paid tribute to Shreyas Iyer after his impressive 87* led Punjab Kings to a thrilling IPL win over Mumbai Indians, marking their first final in over a decade. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Jun 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Anand Mahindra’s poetic tribute to Shreyas Iyer captured the emotional weight of leadership in sport. His tweet featured the Punjab Kings captain standing with his bat alone amid a sea of lights.

Mahindra wrote, “Courage. It’s a lonely sport. Until you win.” The message echoed louder after Iyer’s stunning knock of 87* off 41 balls. Shreyas Iyer’s commanding innings powered PBKS to a thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

With this victory, Punjab reached their first IPL final in over a decade. Iyer’s calm under pressure and fearless approach silenced critics and lifted a team that had long struggled to find a finishing spark.

The moment symbolised grit, redemption and belief. Mahindra’s words were more than praise. They reflected the journey of every athlete who has faced criticism, stood alone and answered with performance.

Anand Mahindra’s ode to Shreyas Iyer inspired many others to share their thoughts.

“Crowd fades to silence—one man, one bat, one moment. Then the roar begins,” came a poetic reply.

Another wrote, “Courage is the subtle force initiating change while still getting it done.”

“Now even Mahindra sir endorsing this player. BCCI, MAKE HIM INDIA CAPTAIN,” urged a fan.

One X user wrote, “The determination and calmness he had in his eyes.”

“Such a great display of leadership and character by ShreyasIyer15. So much to learn,” came from another.

“Once again, Shreyas bhai made it clear — When I’m in the game, winning is non-negotiable!” wrote another.

Reactions from cricket legends

Many former cricketers and cricket experts could not keep calm to hail the Punjab captain.

“Shreyas Iyer proves his critics wrong once again!” Mohammad Kaif wrote in his tribute.

"Many more runs will come from this guy in the future. Shreyas Iyer, I salute you. What a knock,” RCB legend AB de Villiers said on Star Sports.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle wrote, “What a staggering return from Punjab Kings, led by the best captain of the tournament. This from Shreyas Iyer is one of the finest innings of the tournament.”

“There’s so much to appreciate about Shreyas Iyer’s overall approach… His experience and temperament were key to navigating a strong Mumbai Indians attack, which he dismantled by picking his moments and targeting the right bowlers,” Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.

