UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 19 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara
UP Warriorz squad -
Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.