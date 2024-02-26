UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: The ground of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is all set for another thrilling night as Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals is all set to go against Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz in the 4th fixture of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.
Delhi Capitals is looking for their first victory in the tournament after facing a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball thriller match on Friday. UP Warriorz will look to start their WPL 2024 campaign with a victory.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Squads
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: In the previous season, the two teams encountered each other twice, and in both instances, DC emerged victorious. The initial clash saw DC securing a convincing 42-run win against UPW, followed by a subsequent match where they sealed the triumph with a five-wicket margin.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: "(On the score) we thought it was about par. We would have loved a few more. We bowled really well to take it to the last ball but it was not to be today. We executed well for the most part. It was a reasonable effort but we need to get better as the tournament goes on. Nearly snuck home in the end. Capsey bowling that last over - she did a great job," the DC skipper said.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: WPL 2024 began on a fiery note on Friday and like last year defending champions Mumbai Indians are dominating the tournament. Delhi Capitals missed out on a victory chance in the inaugural game against MI but will look to settle the score on Monday against UP Warriorz.
