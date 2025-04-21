Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings, points table after KKR vs GT clash; who stands where - Full details

Gujarat Titans are dominating all the charts after their win over KKR in IPL 2025. While the Shubman Gill-led side are sitting at the top of points table with 12 points, Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna are leading the Orange Cap and Purple Cap charts respectively.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Apr 2025, 11:42 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)

Sai Sudharsan toppled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicolas Pooran to take the Orange Cap for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after his match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

Coming to bat alongside captain Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans were sent to bat first by KKR, Sudharsan took his time initially before opening his arms for his fifth fifty in this season. He scored 52 off just 36 balls with the help of six fours and a six to help his team score 198/3 in 20 overs. In the process, Sudharsan reached 417 runs in eight matches to take the Orange Cap.

However, Pooran can regain his Orange Cap a day later when LSG play Delhi Capitals at home. The West Indian has 368 runs from eight matches followed by Sudharsan's teammate Jos Buttler, who scored 41 not out off just 23 balls with the help of eight fours.

List of top run-getters in IPL 2025 after KKR vs GT

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans841752.13152.18
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants836852.57205.58
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans835671.20165.58
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians833355.50162.43
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru832264.40140.00

Gujarat Titans strengthen spot at top

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans consolidated their spot at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with a 39-run win over KKR. The Shubman Gill-led side now have 12 points from eight games and looks all set to make the playoffs. Delhi Capitals stand second with 10 points followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both on same points. KKR remained at seventh with six points from eight games.  

Updated IPL 2025 points table after KKR vs GT

RankTeamMatchesWinsLossesPointsNRR
1.Gujarat Titans862121.104
2.Delhi Capitals752100.589
3.Royal Challengers Bengaluru853100.472
4.Punjab Kings853100.177
5.Lucknow Super Giants853100.088
6.Mumbai Indians84480.483
7.Kolkata Knight Riders83560.212
8.Rajasthan Royals8264-0.633
9.Sunrisers Hyderabad7254-1.217
10.Chennai Super Kings8264-1.392

Prasidh Krishna lead Purple Cap race

Among the Purple Cap holders, Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna extended his gap with others with two more wickets against KKR. The speedster now has 16 wickets from eight games, followed by Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (12). Krishna's teammate Sai Kishore also took a wicket against KKR to enter the top five at the fourth position.

List of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after KKR vs GT

PlayerTeamMatchesWktsEconAvgBBI
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.2413.814/41
Kuldeep YadavDelhi Capitals8126.2514.583/22
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings8127.6617.254/18
Sai KishoreGujarat Titans8128.2216.333/30
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru 8128.3920.163/14

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsUpdated IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings, points table after KKR vs GT clash; who stands where - Full details
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 11:13 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.