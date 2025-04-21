Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings, points table after KKR vs GT clash; who stands where - Full details

Sai Sudharsan toppled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicolas Pooran to take the Orange Cap for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after his match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

Coming to bat alongside captain Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans were sent to bat first by KKR, Sudharsan took his time initially before opening his arms for his fifth fifty in this season. He scored 52 off just 36 balls with the help of six fours and a six to help his team score 198/3 in 20 overs. In the process, Sudharsan reached 417 runs in eight matches to take the Orange Cap.

However, Pooran can regain his Orange Cap a day later when LSG play Delhi Capitals at home. The West Indian has 368 runs from eight matches followed by Sudharsan's teammate Jos Buttler, who scored 41 not out off just 23 balls with the help of eight fours.

List of top run-getters in IPL 2025 after KKR vs GT

Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 52.13 152.18 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 8 368 52.57 205.58 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 8 356 71.20 165.58 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 8 333 55.50 162.43 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 322 64.40 140.00

Gujarat Titans strengthen spot at top Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans consolidated their spot at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with a 39-run win over KKR. The Shubman Gill-led side now have 12 points from eight games and looks all set to make the playoffs. Delhi Capitals stand second with 10 points followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both on same points. KKR remained at seventh with six points from eight games.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after KKR vs GT

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR 1. Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 1.104 2. Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 10 0.589 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 10 0.472 4. Punjab Kings 8 5 3 10 0.177 5. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 0.088 6. Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 8 0.483 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 0.212 8. Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 4 -0.633 9. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 4 -1.217 10. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 4 -1.392

Prasidh Krishna lead Purple Cap race Among the Purple Cap holders, Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna extended his gap with others with two more wickets against KKR. The speedster now has 16 wickets from eight games, followed by Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (12). Krishna's teammate Sai Kishore also took a wicket against KKR to enter the top five at the fourth position.

List of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after KKR vs GT