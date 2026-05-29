Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after GT vs RR in Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill jumps to second after hundred

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill jumped two spots to second with a brilliant hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday in New Chandigarh. Chasing 215 runs for victory, Shubman laid the foundation stone for the 2022 champions and forged a 167-run stand with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 58.
The Indian Test and ODI captain was dismissed for 104 runs and currently stands second at 722 runs. Sudharsan is third with 710 runs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained on top of the list with a brilliant knock of 96, thus missing on a well-deserved hundred.
This was Sooryavanshi's second consecutive score in the nineties after missing a hundred by three runs in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rest of the table remained the same.
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|776
|16
|237.30
|2
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|722
|15
|163.71
|3
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|710
|16
|159.55
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|624
|15
|160.00
|5
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|602
|15
|182.42
|6
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|600
|15
|164.38
|7
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|593
|14
|174.41
|8
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|563
|15
|204.72
|9
|Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
|563
|13
|163.18
|10
|Dhruv Jurel (Rajasthan Royals)
|515
|16
|154.65
Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bhuvneswhar Kumar with two wickets against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Having fought for the no.1 spot for majority of IPL 2026, Rabada got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel to reach 28 scalps in 16 matches to be no.1 currently. Bhuvneswhar is placed second at 26.
Rabada's new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj remained at seventh, adding just one wicket to his previous tally of 17, while Jason Holder entered the top 10 with two wickets. The West Indian all-rounder is placed ninth with 17 wickets to his name. Rabada and Bhuvneswhar will once again fight for the Purple Cap in the final on Sunday, provided Gujarat Titans win in Qualifier 2.
|Position
|Player
|Wickets
|Matches
|Economy rate
|1
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|28
|16
|9.48
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|26
|15
|8.00
|3
|Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
|24
|15
|9.17
|4
|Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
|21
|14
|10.52
|5
|Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|20
|15
|9.33
|6
|Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
|19
|16
|9.29
|7
|Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)
|18
|16
|9.06
|8
|Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|18
|14
|9.76
|9
|Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans)
|17
|10
|7.54
|10
|Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
|16
|14
|8.82
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.