Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after GT vs RR in Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill jumps to second after hundred

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill jumped two spots to second with a brilliant hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday in New Chandigarh. Chasing 215 runs for victory, Shubman laid the foundation stone for the 2022 champions and forged a 167-run stand with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 58.

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The Indian Test and ODI captain was dismissed for 104 runs and currently stands second at 722 runs. Sudharsan is third with 710 runs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained on top of the list with a brilliant knock of 96, thus missing on a well-deserved hundred.

This was Sooryavanshi's second consecutive score in the nineties after missing a hundred by three runs in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rest of the table remained the same.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after GT vs RR Qualifier 2

Rank Player Runs Matches SR 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 776 16 237.30 2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 722 15 163.71 3 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 710 16 159.55 4 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 624 15 160.00 5 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 602 15 182.42 6 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 600 15 164.38 7 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 593 14 174.41 8 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 563 15 204.72 9 Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) 563 13 163.18 10 Dhruv Jurel (Rajasthan Royals) 515 16 154.65

Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bhuvneswhar Kumar with two wickets against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Having fought for the no.1 spot for majority of IPL 2026, Rabada got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel to reach 28 scalps in 16 matches to be no.1 currently. Bhuvneswhar is placed second at 26.

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Rabada's new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj remained at seventh, adding just one wicket to his previous tally of 17, while Jason Holder entered the top 10 with two wickets. The West Indian all-rounder is placed ninth with 17 wickets to his name. Rabada and Bhuvneswhar will once again fight for the Purple Cap in the final on Sunday, provided Gujarat Titans win in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap after GT vs RR Qualifier 2

Position Player Wickets Matches Economy rate 1 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 28 16 9.48 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 26 15 8.00 3 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 24 15 9.17 4 Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 21 14 10.52 5 Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 20 15 9.33 6 Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 19 16 9.29 7 Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) 18 16 9.06 8 Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 18 14 9.76 9 Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans) 17 10 7.54 10 Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 16 14 8.82

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in