Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli touches 600-run mark once again

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan maintained his top spot in the Orange Cap list of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being hit wicket for just 14 runs in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Despite adding to runs to his previous tally, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill stayed second.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli jumped five spots from ninth to the fourth spot. Although the former RCB skipper could manage just 43 runs, but Kohli touched the 600-run mark for four consecutive seasons. The rest of the table remained as it is.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1

Rank Player Matches RUNS STRIKE RATE 1 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 15 652 157.86 2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)) 14 618 159.27 3 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 606 159.47 4 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 15 600 164.38 5 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 14 593 174.41 6 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 14 583 232.27 7 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 569 178.36 8 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 563 206.22 9 Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) 13 563 163.18 10. Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) 14 510 168.87

In the Purple Cap list, there wasn't much change other than the top two' wickets tally. With two wickets each, Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada and RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar retained their spots. Both Rabada and Bhuvneshwar have 26 scalps each.

Another RCB bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, entered the top 10 with his two wickets in a single over. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is placed third in the table with 21 wickets, followed by already eliminated Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, also at 21.

Advertisement

IPL 2026 Purple Cap after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1

Rank PLAYER Matches Wickets Economy 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 15 26 8.07 2 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 15 26 9.18 3 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 14 21 8.76 4 Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 14 21 10.52 5 Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 15 19 8.71 6 Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 19 9.27 7 Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 14 18 9.76 8 Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) 15 17 8.58 9 Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 14 16 8.82 10 Rasikh Salam Dar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 11 16 9.64

What happened in RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Shubman's decision of opting to bowl first backfired as RCB rode on an unbeaten 93 from captain Rajat Patidar and knocks from Virat Kohli (43) and Krunal Pandya (43) to post a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In reply Gujarat Titans fell line nine pins.

Sudharsan was unfortunately dismissed for 14, before Shubman and Jos Buttler (29) followed suit as RCB broke the backbone of Gujarat Titans inside the powerplay. Rasikh's two wickets in an over added to the misery. Although all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (68) fought the lone battle with a fifty, but it was too late for the 2022 champions. RCB won the game by 92 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajat Patidar warns Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

With this win, defending champions RCB qualified for the second-consecutive final of IPL. Gujarat Titans will get one more shot at the final as they will play the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on May 29. The final is on May 31.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in