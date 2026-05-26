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Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli touches 600-run mark once again

Virat Kohli touched the 600-run mark in IPL for the fourth consecutive season. Gujarat Titans opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill maintained their top two spots in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 May 2026, 11:57 PM IST
RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates a Gujarat Titans wicket in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1.
RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates a Gujarat Titans wicket in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. (PTI)
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Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan maintained his top spot in the Orange Cap list of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being hit wicket for just 14 runs in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Despite adding to runs to his previous tally, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill stayed second.

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Virat Kohli jumped five spots from ninth to the fourth spot. Although the former RCB skipper could manage just 43 runs, but Kohli touched the 600-run mark for four consecutive seasons. The rest of the table remained as it is.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's record in IPL playoffs? Can RCB talisman turn the tables in 2026?

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1

RankPlayerMatchesRUNSSTRIKE RATE
1Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)15652157.86
2Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans))14618159.27
3Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14606159.47
4Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)15600164.38
5KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)14593174.41
6Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)14583232.27
7Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14569178.36
8Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14563206.22
9Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)13563163.18
10.Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)14510168.87

In the Purple Cap list, there wasn't much change other than the top two' wickets tally. With two wickets each, Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada and RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar retained their spots. Both Rabada and Bhuvneshwar have 26 scalps each.

Also Read | Yash Dayal says opting out of IPL 2026 ‘wasn’t my personal decision’

Another RCB bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, entered the top 10 with his two wickets in a single over. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is placed third in the table with 21 wickets, followed by already eliminated Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, also at 21.

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1

RankPLAYERMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)15268.07
2Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)15269.18
3Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)14218.76
4Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)142110.52
5Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)15198.71
6Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14199.27
7Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)14189.76
8Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)15178.58
9Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)14168.82
10Rasikh Salam Dar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)11169.64

What happened in RCB vs GT Qualifier 1?

Shubman's decision of opting to bowl first backfired as RCB rode on an unbeaten 93 from captain Rajat Patidar and knocks from Virat Kohli (43) and Krunal Pandya (43) to post a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In reply Gujarat Titans fell line nine pins.

Sudharsan was unfortunately dismissed for 14, before Shubman and Jos Buttler (29) followed suit as RCB broke the backbone of Gujarat Titans inside the powerplay. Rasikh's two wickets in an over added to the misery. Although all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (68) fought the lone battle with a fifty, but it was too late for the 2022 champions. RCB won the game by 92 runs.

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Also Read | Rajat Patidar warns Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

With this win, defending champions RCB qualified for the second-consecutive final of IPL. Gujarat Titans will get one more shot at the final as they will play the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on May 29. The final is on May 31.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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