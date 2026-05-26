Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli touches 600-run mark once again

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan maintained his top spot in the Orange Cap list of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being hit wicket for just 14 runs in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Despite adding to runs to his previous tally, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill stayed second.
Virat Kohli jumped five spots from ninth to the fourth spot. Although the former RCB skipper could manage just 43 runs, but Kohli touched the 600-run mark for four consecutive seasons. The rest of the table remained as it is.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|RUNS
|STRIKE RATE
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|15
|652
|157.86
|2
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans))
|14
|618
|159.27
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|606
|159.47
|4
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|15
|600
|164.38
|5
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|14
|593
|174.41
|6
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|14
|583
|232.27
|7
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|569
|178.36
|8
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|563
|206.22
|9
|Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
|13
|563
|163.18
|10.
|Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)
|14
|510
|168.87
In the Purple Cap list, there wasn't much change other than the top two' wickets tally. With two wickets each, Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada and RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar retained their spots. Both Rabada and Bhuvneshwar have 26 scalps each.
Another RCB bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, entered the top 10 with his two wickets in a single over. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is placed third in the table with 21 wickets, followed by already eliminated Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, also at 21.
|Rank
|PLAYER
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|15
|26
|8.07
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|15
|26
|9.18
|3
|Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
|14
|21
|8.76
|4
|Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
|14
|21
|10.52
|5
|Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
|15
|19
|8.71
|6
|Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|19
|9.27
|7
|Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|14
|18
|9.76
|8
|Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)
|15
|17
|8.58
|9
|Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
|14
|16
|8.82
|10
|Rasikh Salam Dar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|11
|16
|9.64
Shubman's decision of opting to bowl first backfired as RCB rode on an unbeaten 93 from captain Rajat Patidar and knocks from Virat Kohli (43) and Krunal Pandya (43) to post a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In reply Gujarat Titans fell line nine pins.
Sudharsan was unfortunately dismissed for 14, before Shubman and Jos Buttler (29) followed suit as RCB broke the backbone of Gujarat Titans inside the powerplay. Rasikh's two wickets in an over added to the misery. Although all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (68) fought the lone battle with a fifty, but it was too late for the 2022 champions. RCB won the game by 92 runs.
With this win, defending champions RCB qualified for the second-consecutive final of IPL. Gujarat Titans will get one more shot at the final as they will play the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on May 29. The final is on May 31.
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