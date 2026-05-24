Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list post KKR vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sai Sudharsan lead after group stage

KL Rahul's half-century lifted him up in the list of Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Delhi Capitals opener slammed a 30-ball 60 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Starting the game outside the top 10, the newly-appointed Indian Test vice-captain went with his business from the onset.

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In fact, Rahul was the only Delhi Capitals player to cross the 50-run mark, which helped his side post 203/5 on the board, After his knock, Rahul jumped to the fourth spot with 593 runs in his tally. The right-hander smashed four sixes and five fours before Anukul Roy dismissed him.

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Earlier on the day, there wasn't much shake ups in the list for IPL 2026 Orange Cap as Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to add just four runs to his previous tally of 579 runs. While Rahul made a massive jump to the fourth spot, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi dropped a spot to fifth.

The IPL 2026 Orange Cap is being led by Gujarat Titans opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. Sudharsan sits atop the table with 638 runs, followed by Gill at 616 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is placed third with 606 runs.

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Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after KKR vs DC

Rank Player Matches Runs Strike Rate 1 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 14 638 157.92 2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 13 616 161.67 3 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 606 159.47 4 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 14 593 174.41 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 14 583 232.27 6 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 569 178.36 7 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 563 206.22 8 Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) 13 563 163.18 9 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 14 557 163.82 10 Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) 14 510 168.87

Among the bowlers, Jofra Archer made a jump to the third spot after the Rajasthan Royals pacer claimed 3/17 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Archer is now on level with Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj at 21 wickets.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals enter playoffs

Otherwise, there wasn't much movement as KKR's Sunil Narine just made it to the top 10 with a wicket against Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list with 24 wickets, followed by Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, also with the same number of scalps.

Updated IPL 2026 Purple Cap after KKR vs DC

Rank Player Matches Wickets Economy 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 14 24 8.07 2 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 14 24 9.18 3 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 14 21 8.76 4 Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 14 21 10.52 5 Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 14 19 8.71 6 Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 19 9.27 7 Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 14 18 9.76 8 Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) 14 17 8.58 9 Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 14 16 8.82 10 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 13 15 6.64

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals put water to KKR and Punjab Kings' hopes after they secured the last IPL 2026 playoffs spot with a win over Mumbai Indians. RCB, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs, which begin on May 26.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in