Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list post KKR vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sai Sudharsan lead after group stage

KL Rahul's half-century lifted him up in the list of Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Delhi Capitals opener slammed a 30-ball 60 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Starting the game outside the top 10, the newly-appointed Indian Test vice-captain went with his business from the onset.
In fact, Rahul was the only Delhi Capitals player to cross the 50-run mark, which helped his side post 203/5 on the board, After his knock, Rahul jumped to the fourth spot with 593 runs in his tally. The right-hander smashed four sixes and five fours before Anukul Roy dismissed him.
Earlier on the day, there wasn't much shake ups in the list for IPL 2026 Orange Cap as Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to add just four runs to his previous tally of 579 runs. While Rahul made a massive jump to the fourth spot, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi dropped a spot to fifth.
The IPL 2026 Orange Cap is being led by Gujarat Titans opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. Sudharsan sits atop the table with 638 runs, followed by Gill at 616 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is placed third with 606 runs.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|638
|157.92
|2
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|13
|616
|161.67
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|606
|159.47
|4
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|14
|593
|174.41
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|14
|583
|232.27
|6
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|569
|178.36
|7
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|563
|206.22
|8
|Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
|13
|563
|163.18
|9
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|14
|557
|163.82
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)
|14
|510
|168.87
Among the bowlers, Jofra Archer made a jump to the third spot after the Rajasthan Royals pacer claimed 3/17 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Archer is now on level with Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj at 21 wickets.
Otherwise, there wasn't much movement as KKR's Sunil Narine just made it to the top 10 with a wicket against Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list with 24 wickets, followed by Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, also with the same number of scalps.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|14
|24
|8.07
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|24
|9.18
|3
|Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
|14
|21
|8.76
|4
|Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
|14
|21
|10.52
|5
|Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|19
|8.71
|6
|Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|19
|9.27
|7
|Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|14
|18
|9.76
|8
|Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|17
|8.58
|9
|Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
|14
|16
|8.82
|10
|Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|13
|15
|6.64
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals put water to KKR and Punjab Kings' hopes after they secured the last IPL 2026 playoffs spot with a win over Mumbai Indians. RCB, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs, which begin on May 26.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.