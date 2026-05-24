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Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list post KKR vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sai Sudharsan lead after group stage

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan continue to lead the IPL 2026 Purple Cap and IPL 2026 Orange Cap list respectively. The group stage in IPL 2026 ended with the KKR vs DC clash.

Koushik Paul
Published24 May 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer (R) in action against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer (R) in action against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. (AFP)
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KL Rahul's half-century lifted him up in the list of Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Delhi Capitals opener slammed a 30-ball 60 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Starting the game outside the top 10, the newly-appointed Indian Test vice-captain went with his business from the onset.

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In fact, Rahul was the only Delhi Capitals player to cross the 50-run mark, which helped his side post 203/5 on the board, After his knock, Rahul jumped to the fourth spot with 593 runs in his tally. The right-hander smashed four sixes and five fours before Anukul Roy dismissed him.

Also Read | IPL 2026 playoffs schedule: Rajasthan Royals qualify in top 4

Earlier on the day, there wasn't much shake ups in the list for IPL 2026 Orange Cap as Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to add just four runs to his previous tally of 579 runs. While Rahul made a massive jump to the fourth spot, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi dropped a spot to fifth.

The IPL 2026 Orange Cap is being led by Gujarat Titans opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. Sudharsan sits atop the table with 638 runs, followed by Gill at 616 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is placed third with 606 runs.

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Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after KKR vs DC

RankPlayerMatchesRunsStrike Rate
1Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)14638157.92
2Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)13616161.67
3Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14606159.47
4KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)14593174.41
5Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)14583232.27
6Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14569178.36
7Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14563206.22
8Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)13563163.18
9Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)14557163.82
10Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)14510168.87

Among the bowlers, Jofra Archer made a jump to the third spot after the Rajasthan Royals pacer claimed 3/17 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Archer is now on level with Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj at 21 wickets.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals enter playoffs

Otherwise, there wasn't much movement as KKR's Sunil Narine just made it to the top 10 with a wicket against Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list with 24 wickets, followed by Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, also with the same number of scalps.

Updated IPL 2026 Purple Cap after KKR vs DC

RankPlayerMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)14248.07
2Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)14249.18
3Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)14218.76
4Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)142110.52
5Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)14198.71
6Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)14199.27
7Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)14189.76
8Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)14178.58
9Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)14168.82
10Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)13156.64

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals put water to KKR and Punjab Kings' hopes after they secured the last IPL 2026 playoffs spot with a win over Mumbai Indians. RCB, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs, which begin on May 26.

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Also Read | Matheesha Pathirana's maiden IPL stint with KKR ends after just 8 balls

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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