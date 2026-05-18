Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad enter playoffs easily, take Gujarat Titans along

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday to enter the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad also took along Gujarat Titans in the last four and are joined by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Advertisement

Batting first, CSK managed 180/7 with Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 44. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins and Sakib Hussain combined for five wickets to restrict the home side below 200. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on Ishan Kishan's 70 and Heinrich Klaasen's 47 to romp home in 19 overs. RCB are still atop the standings.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on level with Gujarat Titans on 16 points from 13 games. That means, CSK, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will battle for the one last spot. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated. The loss also made CSk drop a spot to sixth in the points table.

IPL 2026 Points Table after CSK vs SRH

Advertisement

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.400 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.350 4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 5 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027 6 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 7 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

What happened in CSK vs SRH? Chasing 181 was never going to be easy on a slowish Chepauk track. But Kishan, who hammered seven fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock, and an equally enterprising Heinrich Klaasen added 75 runs for the third wicket to lay the platform for victory with an over to spare.

Cutting back to the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a particularly bright beginning to the chase, losing Travis Head early. Abhishek Sharma too struggled for his timing, crawling to a 21-ball 26 as Sunrisers Hyderabad could not find momentum in the powerplay.

Also Read | Pat Cummins achieves new heights during CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026

But once Klaasen, who was dropped on 18 by Spencer Johnson off Noor Ahmad, joined Kishan, the complexion of the game changed. The duo neutralised CSK spinners -- Akeal Hossain and Ahmad -- with exemplary shot-making and foot work during their alliance.

Advertisement

Kishan completed his 50 in 37 balls but lost Klaasen to a brilliant stumping by Sanju Samson off Ahmad. However, the left-hander, who played some brilliant shots around the field, converted that fifty into something more substantial to drive his side's charge.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Cummins displayed his absolute control over his craft, but a collective batting effort helped CSK reach a competitive 180/7. The Hyderabad skipper (3/28) struck at crucial junctures of the match to ensure that CSK would not embark on a lopsided run.

Advertisement

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the impressive Kartik Sharma (32, 19 balls) constructed a 42-run stand for the third wicket to keep their side on the track. CSK found some wind through Dewald Brevis (44, 27 balls) and Shivam Dube (26), who added 59 runs for the fifth wicket.

Brevis, who struggled for his range in this IPL so far, was impeccable on the night, creaming Cummins for six and Nitish Kumar Reddy for a maximum and a four. It was his highest score in this IPL season.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in