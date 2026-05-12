Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB after Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out for 86

Gujarat Titans went atop the IPL 2026 points table with a dominating victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sent into bat first, Gujarat Titans rode on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar to post 168/5.
In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 86 in 14.5 overs to hand Gujarat Titans their fifth win on the trot. With this win, the Shubman Gill-led side dethroned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the top of the standings with 16 points from 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad remained third with 14 points from 12 games.
RCB will have a chance to regain the no.1 spot on Wednesday when they face eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. With two more games to go, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win both to finish at 18 points, thus guaranting them qualification to the playoffs.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.737
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
This was also Sunrisers Hyderabad's lowest total in an IPL innings. The previous lowest total for Sunrisers Hyderabad was 96 against Mumbai Indians in 2019. It was also Gujarat Titans' sixth successive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in seven completed games.
With this win, Gujarat Titans won five games in a row in IPL 2026 - the joint-longest winning streak alongside five in 2022. This was also the first time since 2024 that Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase a below-200 target.
The 169-run target defended by Gujarat Titans is the second-lowest total defended in IPL 2026 after 159 by Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
A 61-run knock from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar's 50 were complemented well by the bowling unit as Gujarat Titans notched up a clinical win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sent in to bat, Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball knock, while Washington cracked a 33-ball fifty as Gujarat Titans scored 168/5.
Praful Hinge (2/17), skipper Pat Cummins (1/20) and Sakib Hussain (2/37) shared the other wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad folded below 100 with only four batters reaching double figures. Kagiso Rabada (3/28) and Jason Holder (3/20) snared three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj also picked up wickets.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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