Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB after Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out for 86

Gujarat Titans went atop the IPL 2026 points table with a dominating victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sent into bat first, Gujarat Titans rode on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar to post 168/5.

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 86 in 14.5 overs to hand Gujarat Titans their fifth win on the trot. With this win, the Shubman Gill-led side dethroned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the top of the standings with 16 points from 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad remained third with 14 points from 12 games.

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RCB will have a chance to regain the no.1 spot on Wednesday when they face eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. With two more games to go, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win both to finish at 18 points, thus guaranting them qualification to the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 16 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.737 4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

This was also Sunrisers Hyderabad's lowest total in an IPL innings. The previous lowest total for Sunrisers Hyderabad was 96 against Mumbai Indians in 2019. It was also Gujarat Titans' sixth successive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in seven completed games.

With this win, Gujarat Titans won five games in a row in IPL 2026 - the joint-longest winning streak alongside five in 2022. This was also the first time since 2024 that Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase a below-200 target.

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The 169-run target defended by Gujarat Titans is the second-lowest total defended in IPL 2026 after 159 by Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Also Read | Why are Gujarat Titans players sporting lavender jersey in GT vs SRH?

What happened in GT vs SRH? A 61-run knock from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar's 50 were complemented well by the bowling unit as Gujarat Titans notched up a clinical win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sent in to bat, Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball knock, while Washington cracked a 33-ball fifty as Gujarat Titans scored 168/5.

Praful Hinge (2/17), skipper Pat Cummins (1/20) and Sakib Hussain (2/37) shared the other wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad folded below 100 with only four batters reaching double figures. Kagiso Rabada (3/28) and Jason Holder (3/20) snared three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj also picked up wickets.

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