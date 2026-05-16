Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders keep playoffs dreams alive after Finn Allen heroics

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs dreams alive after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. Sent to bat first, KKR rode on knocks from Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out) to put 247/2.

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In reply, Gujarat Titans managed 218/4 despite fighting knocks from captain Shubman Gill (85) and Jos Buttler (57). The win lifted KKR to seventh spot, displacing Delhi Capitals, with 11 points from 12 games. Gujarat Titans remained at second spot with 16 points from 13 matches despite defeat.

Also Read | Finn Allen misses huge IPL milestone after whirlwind 35-ball 93 during KKR vs GT

Had Gujarat Titans won the game, they would have gone on top of the standings with 18 runs and "Qualified" written beside them. Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to lead the standings. Gujarat Titans will play their final group-stage game against Chennai Super Kings on May 21.

For KKR, they need to beat Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at home in their final two games to stake a claim for a spot in the top four. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings' loss to Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians' win over Punjab Kings have helped KKR in the points table.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs GT

Pos Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 16 +1.053 2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 16 +0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331 4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 13 +0.355 5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.198 8 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

What happened in KKR vs GT in Kolkata? Earlier, Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 for KKR after being sent into bat first. Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi. The Mumbai lad then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR past 240-run mark.

In reply, Gujarat Titans fell short despite knocks from Gill and Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out, but that was too late for Gujarat Titans. Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets on his 200th IPL game and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.

For Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj (1/50), Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers. It was also KKR's 100th game at Eden Gardens. Gujarat Titans have to blame themselves as they dropped four catches, including two off Allen. Gill addressed Gujarat Titans' poor fielding after the game.

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“Looking at the wicket, 200-210 was par score but we dropped too many catches. Pitch was good, the odd one was stopping but I felt we batted well to get to the score we did. No concerns but our fielding could've been a lot better. We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one,” said the Gujarat Titans skipper after the loss.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in