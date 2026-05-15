Updated IPL 2026 points table after LSG vs CSK: How Chennai Super Kings' loss to Lucknow Super Giants helps rival teams?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got a perfect revenge on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the Rishabh Pant's men secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK had defeated LSG in their previous IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk a few days ago.

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Chasing 188 on a good batting wicket, Mitchell Marsh laid the platform for LSG with a 38-ball 90 and a 135-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Josh Inglis. Although LSG lost both Inglis and Marsh in quick succession, Nicolas Pooran finished the game with four consecutive sixes in 16.4 overs.

Also Read | Mitchell Marsh misses second century in IPL 2026 after heartbreaking run-out

While LSG's win didn't shake the IPL 2026 points table that much, but it certainly dented CSK's playoff aspirations as well as help some other teams along the way. The win against CSK was LSG's fourth and stayed last in standings, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side dropped a place to sixth.

Both Rajasthan Royals take the fifth spot after CSK's loss. Both Rajasthan Royals and CSK are on 12 points each, but the Rajasthan-based franchise take the fifth spot due to a better net run rate.

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IPL 2026 Points table after LSG vs CSK

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16 2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14 4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 0.355 13 5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12 6 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 +0.027 12 7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants 12 4 8 0 -0.701 8

Which teams benefitted from CSK's loss? The immediate beneficiary after CSK's loss is Rajasthan Royals who moved up a spot. Although both CSK and Rajasthan Royals have same points, the latter has played a game less (11). With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have all but sealed their playoffs spots with 16 points each, CSK's loss also helped the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) and Punjab Kings (13) breathe easier.

In such a scenario, CSK's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad has become the virtual quarterfinal for Ruturaj's men. Although CSK's dreams of making the top four are still mathematically possible, they would want Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad falter in at least one of their remaining respective games.

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RCB can help CSK too. The five-time champions will need the table toppers to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings which will help CSK in top four, provided the Yellow Army win their remaining two games. CSK next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 (Chennai) and Gujarat Titans on May 21 (Ahmedabad).

Notably, CSK have to win their last two games by big margins to stay on top of their NRR game. Besides LSG, Mumbai Indians are the other team who have been eliminated from the playoffs race. Both Mumbai Indians and CSK have eight points each, but the former are placed ninth due to a better NRR.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs MI match

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in