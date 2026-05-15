Updated IPL 2026 points table after LSG vs CSK: How Chennai Super Kings' loss to Lucknow Super Giants helps rival teams?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got a perfect revenge on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the Rishabh Pant's men secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK had defeated LSG in their previous IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk a few days ago.
Chasing 188 on a good batting wicket, Mitchell Marsh laid the platform for LSG with a 38-ball 90 and a 135-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Josh Inglis. Although LSG lost both Inglis and Marsh in quick succession, Nicolas Pooran finished the game with four consecutive sixes in 16.4 overs.
While LSG's win didn't shake the IPL 2026 points table that much, but it certainly dented CSK's playoff aspirations as well as help some other teams along the way. The win against CSK was LSG's fourth and stayed last in standings, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side dropped a place to sixth.
Both Rajasthan Royals take the fifth spot after CSK's loss. Both Rajasthan Royals and CSK are on 12 points each, but the Rajasthan-based franchise take the fifth spot due to a better net run rate.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.355
|13
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|+0.027
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.701
|8
The immediate beneficiary after CSK's loss is Rajasthan Royals who moved up a spot. Although both CSK and Rajasthan Royals have same points, the latter has played a game less (11). With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have all but sealed their playoffs spots with 16 points each, CSK's loss also helped the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) and Punjab Kings (13) breathe easier.
In such a scenario, CSK's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad has become the virtual quarterfinal for Ruturaj's men. Although CSK's dreams of making the top four are still mathematically possible, they would want Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad falter in at least one of their remaining respective games.
RCB can help CSK too. The five-time champions will need the table toppers to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings which will help CSK in top four, provided the Yellow Army win their remaining two games. CSK next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 (Chennai) and Gujarat Titans on May 21 (Ahmedabad).
Notably, CSK have to win their last two games by big margins to stay on top of their NRR game. Besides LSG, Mumbai Indians are the other team who have been eliminated from the playoffs race. Both Mumbai Indians and CSK have eight points each, but the former are placed ninth due to a better NRR.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.