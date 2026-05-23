Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings ride on Shreyas Iyer's ton to keep playoffs hopes alive

Punjab Kings kept their playoffs hopes alive after beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final group-stage clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, LSG rode on Josh Inglis' 72 and Ayush Badoni's 43 to post 196/6 in 20 overs.
In reply, Punjab Kings lost Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly inside the powerplay, before Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh forged 140 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from LSG. While Prabhsimran was dismissed for 69, Iyer went on to his score his maiden hundred in IPL.
The Punjab Kings skipper reached his three figures in 51 balls, thus leading his team to a seven-wicket victory with two overs to spare. It was Iyer who hit the winnings runs - a six off Mohsin Khan - which also took him cross the 100-run mark. With this win, Punjab Kings snapped their six-match losing streak and jump to the fourth spot in the points table.
Runners-up in the last season, Punjab Kings thus finish their group stage assignments on 15 points in 14 games and also eliminated Delhi Capitals' chances of top four spot. On the other hand, LSG finished their campaign with just four wins in 14 games and remained at the last spot. Iyer remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 51 balls.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.783
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.524
|18
|4
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|6
|1
|+0.309
|15
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|+0.083
|14
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.740
|8
Punjab Kings' win against LSG put Rajasthan Royals drop a spot to fifth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have already sealed the the first three spots in the points table. RCB and Gujarat Titans will face each other in Qualifier 1 because of their top two finish. Sunrisers Hyderabad await their opponents in Eliminator.
With Delhi Capitals, LSG, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings already eliminated, the its a three-way fight between Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the last spot in the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals (14 points currently) win their final group-stage game against Mumbai Indians, it would dash KKR and Punjab Kings' hopes.
For Punjab Kings to qualify for the playoffs, they need both Rajasthan Royals and KKR to lose their respective matches. KKR can still qualify for the playoffs, provided the Ajinkya Rahane-led side win against Delhi Capitals and hope Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians.
In case KKR win and Rajasthan Royals, the Kolkata-based franchise and Punjab Kings would go level in 15 points each. In that case, the net run rate will come into play. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator is scheduled for May 26 and 27 respectively, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 29. The IPL 2026 final will be played on May 31 in Ahmedabad.
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