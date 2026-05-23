Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings ride on Shreyas Iyer's ton to keep playoffs hopes alive

Punjab Kings kept their playoffs hopes alive after beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final group-stage clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, LSG rode on Josh Inglis' 72 and Ayush Badoni's 43 to post 196/6 in 20 overs.

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In reply, Punjab Kings lost Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly inside the powerplay, before Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh forged 140 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from LSG. While Prabhsimran was dismissed for 69, Iyer went on to his score his maiden hundred in IPL.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer enters elite IPL captain's club headed by MS Dhoni

The Punjab Kings skipper reached his three figures in 51 balls, thus leading his team to a seven-wicket victory with two overs to spare. It was Iyer who hit the winnings runs - a six off Mohsin Khan - which also took him cross the 100-run mark. With this win, Punjab Kings snapped their six-match losing streak and jump to the fourth spot in the points table.

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Runners-up in the last season, Punjab Kings thus finish their group stage assignments on 15 points in 14 games and also eliminated Delhi Capitals' chances of top four spot. On the other hand, LSG finished their campaign with just four wins in 14 games and remained at the last spot. Iyer remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 51 balls.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami overtakes Jofra Archer for huge IPL milestone during LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs PBKS

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.524 18 4 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 1 +0.309 15 5 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 +0.083 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 +0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.740 8

Punjab Kings' win against LSG put Rajasthan Royals drop a spot to fifth.

IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenarios Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have already sealed the the first three spots in the points table. RCB and Gujarat Titans will face each other in Qualifier 1 because of their top two finish. Sunrisers Hyderabad await their opponents in Eliminator.

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With Delhi Capitals, LSG, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings already eliminated, the its a three-way fight between Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the last spot in the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals (14 points currently) win their final group-stage game against Mumbai Indians, it would dash KKR and Punjab Kings' hopes.

For Punjab Kings to qualify for the playoffs, they need both Rajasthan Royals and KKR to lose their respective matches. KKR can still qualify for the playoffs, provided the Ajinkya Rahane-led side win against Delhi Capitals and hope Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer smashes maiden IPL century in LSG vs PBKS game; social media erupts

In case KKR win and Rajasthan Royals, the Kolkata-based franchise and Punjab Kings would go level in 15 points each. In that case, the net run rate will come into play. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator is scheduled for May 26 and 27 respectively, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 29. The IPL 2026 final will be played on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in