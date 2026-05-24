Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals break Punjab Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders' hearts

Rajasthan Royals sealed the fourth playoffs spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With this win, Rajasthan Royals finished their group-stage campaign on 16 points, thus breaking the hearts of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings.

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While Punjab Kings have finished their group-stage campaign at 15 points, KKR will have the opportunity to finish on 15 points, provided they win against Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. But that won't help Punjab Kings and KKR as it won't be enough to surpass Rajasthan.

Also Read | Jofra Archer keeps Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 playoffs hunt during MI vs RR

In the process, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth and final team after Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs. Rajasthan Royals' win also meant the KKR vs DC clash is now just a dead rubber with both teams aiming to finish on high.

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Surprisingly, both KKR and Punjab Kings suffered for their winless runs first and second halves respectively in the season. After being winless in first six games, KKR bounced back with six wins in their next seven games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings were unbeaten for the first seven matches of the tournament before enduring a six-game losing streak.

IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.524 18 4 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 8 6 0 0.083 16 5 Punjab Kings (E) 14 7 6 1 0.309 15 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.740 8

Rajasthan Royals' win also finalised the fixture for the playoffs. By the virtue of finishing in the top two, RCB will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 while third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will qualify directly for the final.

Also Read | Matheesha Pathirana's maiden IPL stint with KKR ends after just 8 balls

The winner of Eliminator will have another shot for a place in the final as they will take on the losing team in Qualifier 1 to stake a claim for a spot in the summit clash on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

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IPL 2026 Playoffs complete fixture

Date Match Venue May 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Qualifier 1 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala May 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Eliminator New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 29 TBD vs TBD - Qualifier 2 New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 31 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Notably, all the four teams in the IPL 2026 Playoffs will be seeking their second titles. While RCB are the defending champions, Gujarat Titans won it in 2022 on debut. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won IPL in 2016. Rajasthan Royals' only IPL title came in the inaugural season in 2008.

What happened in MI vs RR? Riding on Jofra Archer's inspirational all-round effort, Rajasthan Royals emerged winners to enter the playoffs for the seventh time in history. Suryakumar Yadav (60) was involved in two good partnerships - a 63 for the fourth wicket with Will Jacks (33) and a 48 with Hardik Pandya (34) for the sixth wicket but Mumbai Indians failed to chase down the target of 206.

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In the end, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 175/9, courtesy Archer's wonderful spell (3/17 in 4 overs). Earlier, Archer did his bit with the bat as well, cracking a 15-ball 32 to lift Rajasthan Royals to a par 205/8.

Other than Archer, Yashasvi Jasiawal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38) and Dasun Shanaka (28) made runs for the Royals. Pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur plucked a couple of wickets each for Mumbai Indians.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in