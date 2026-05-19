Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals ride on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93 to keep hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes alive as they defeated already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in Raipur on Tuesday. Chasing LSG's 220/5, Rajasthan Royals rode a blistering 93 off just 38 balls to romp home in the last over.

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With this win, Rajasthan Royals entered the top four, accumulating 14 points from 13 games, and pushing Punjab Kings to fifth spot. A win for Rajasthan Royals in their last game would dash hopes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Punjab Kings have 13 points, the Shreyas Iyer-led side can reach a maximum of 15 points.

KKR too can reach 15 points with two more games left. On the other hand, CSK could reach 14 points maximum.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.065 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.400 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.350 16 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 6 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 7 Delhi Capitals 12 6 7 0 -0.871 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in