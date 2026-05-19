Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals ride on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93 to keep hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes alive as they defeated already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in Raipur on Tuesday. Chasing LSG's 220/5, Rajasthan Royals rode a blistering 93 off just 38 balls to romp home in the last over.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals entered the top four, accumulating 14 points from 13 games, and pushing Punjab Kings to fifth spot. A win for Rajasthan Royals in their last game would dash hopes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Punjab Kings have 13 points, the Shreyas Iyer-led side can reach a maximum of 15 points.
KKR too can reach 15 points with two more games left. On the other hand, CSK could reach 14 points maximum.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
More to followww….
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