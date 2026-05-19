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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals ride on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93 to keep hopes alive

Courtesy the win over LSG, Rajasthan Royals entered the top four with 14 points from 13 games, and pushed Punjab Kings to fifth spot. A win for Rajasthan Royals in their last game would dash hopes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Koushik Paul
Updated19 May 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. (PTI)
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Rajasthan Royals kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes alive as they defeated already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in Raipur on Tuesday. Chasing LSG's 220/5, Rajasthan Royals rode a blistering 93 off just 38 balls to romp home in the last over.

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With this win, Rajasthan Royals entered the top four, accumulating 14 points from 13 games, and pushing Punjab Kings to fifth spot. A win for Rajasthan Royals in their last game would dash hopes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Punjab Kings have 13 points, the Shreyas Iyer-led side can reach a maximum of 15 points.

KKR too can reach 15 points with two more games left. On the other hand, CSK could reach 14 points maximum.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13940+1.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)138500.40016
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.35016
4Rajasthan Royals 137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Chennai Super Kings13670-0.87112
7Delhi Capitals12670-0.87112
8Kolkata Knight Riders12561-0.03811
9Mumbai Indians12480-0.5048
10Lucknow Super Giants13490-0.7028

More to followww….

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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