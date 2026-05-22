Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru book Gujarat Titans date in Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained their top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after the group stage despite their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the process Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB and Gujarat Titans finish their group stage at 18 points with the net run rate (NRR) coming into play as far as the final standings are concerned.

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With Gujarat Titans sealing their second spot after their win over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at third based on NRR. While RCB finished with a NRR of +0.783, Sunrisers Hyderabad have +0.524. Gujarat Titans finished at+0.695. That leaves Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals fighting for the last spot in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad could have finished at the top spot, had they were able to restrict RCB under 165 after scoring 255/4, following Pat Cummins' decision to bat first. RCB finished on 200/4 in 20 overs, with captain Rajat Patidar top-scoring 56. Venkatesh Iyer and Krunal Pandya also contributed with 44 and 41 respectively.

The chase of 256 was always out of question even as Iyer (44 off 19 balls) provided a solid start. Virat Kohli (15 off 11 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 14 balls) didn't get too many. Once RCB understood that they can't win the match, veterans Patidar (56 off 39 balls) and Pandya (41 not out off 31 balls) concentrated on the 'Magic Figure' of 166 with a 84-run stand.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.524 18 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 +0.083 14 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 +0.227 13 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 +0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

That means, RCB will take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on either Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders or Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 27 in Mullanpur.

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The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will play in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final. The winner between RCB and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 will directly book a spot in the summit clash.

IPL 2026 Playoffs schedule

Date Match Stage Venue May 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala May 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs TBD Eliminator New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 29 TBD vs TBD Qualifier 1 New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 31 TBD vs TBD Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

What captains say after SRH vs RCB? After the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins heaped high praise for Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga. “It was great. The boys batted fantastically. Pretty good wicket, knew a lot of things had to go our way. We threw a few things at them, it's still a big win. The way Eshan has bowled all tournament, Sakib there as well, captain's dream. We'll rest for a couple of days. We'll know who we're playing in a couple of days,” Cummins said.

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Reacting to the loss, Patidar admitted that the target was definitely high. “Obviously, I think their top five batsmen played really well, and they purely dominated in the first innings. The top priority was to be on the top, but I think, there were a lot of runs in the first inning. I think 255 is a good score on this wicket,” the RCB skipper said.

Also Read | Kris Srikkanth slams CSK for deceiving fans with mixed MS Dhoni signals in IPL

“And I think their five bowlers executed the slow bouncers and yorkers pretty well. I think it's a good wicket, but when you start bowling slow bouncers, slow into the wicket, I think it's really tough for the batsman to score the runs,” he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in