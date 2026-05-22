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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru book Gujarat Titans date in Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans will take on RCB in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 after Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to restrict the Rajat Patidar-led side under 165. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 255/4 after batting first against RCB.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 May 2026, 12:00 AM IST
RCB's Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026.
RCB's Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. (AP)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained their top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after the group stage despite their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the process Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB and Gujarat Titans finish their group stage at 18 points with the net run rate (NRR) coming into play as far as the final standings are concerned.

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With Gujarat Titans sealing their second spot after their win over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at third based on NRR. While RCB finished with a NRR of +0.783, Sunrisers Hyderabad have +0.524. Gujarat Titans finished at+0.695. That leaves Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals fighting for the last spot in the playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2026: How much must SRH restrict RCB by to secure a top-two finish?

Sunrisers Hyderabad could have finished at the top spot, had they were able to restrict RCB under 165 after scoring 255/4, following Pat Cummins' decision to bat first. RCB finished on 200/4 in 20 overs, with captain Rajat Patidar top-scoring 56. Venkatesh Iyer and Krunal Pandya also contributed with 44 and 41 respectively.

The chase of 256 was always out of question even as Iyer (44 off 19 balls) provided a solid start. Virat Kohli (15 off 11 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 14 balls) didn't get too many. Once RCB understood that they can't win the match, veterans Patidar (56 off 39 balls) and Pandya (41 not out off 31 balls) concentrated on the 'Magic Figure' of 166 with a 84-run stand.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB

RankTeamsMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)14950+0.78318
2Gujarat Titans (Q)14950+0.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)14950+0.52418
4Rajasthan Royals13760+0.08314
5Punjab Kings13661+0.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661+0.01113
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

That means, RCB will take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on either Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders or Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 27 in Mullanpur.

Also Read | Massive blow to KKR ahead of must-win IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will play in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final. The winner between RCB and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 will directly book a spot in the summit clash.

IPL 2026 Playoffs schedule

DateMatchStageVenue
May 26Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat TitansQualifier 1HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
May 27Sunrisers Hyderabad vs TBDEliminatorNew PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
May 29TBD vs TBDQualifier 1New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
May 31TBD vs TBDFinalNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

What captains say after SRH vs RCB?

After the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins heaped high praise for Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga. “It was great. The boys batted fantastically. Pretty good wicket, knew a lot of things had to go our way. We threw a few things at them, it's still a big win. The way Eshan has bowled all tournament, Sakib there as well, captain's dream. We'll rest for a couple of days. We'll know who we're playing in a couple of days,” Cummins said.

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Reacting to the loss, Patidar admitted that the target was definitely high. “Obviously, I think their top five batsmen played really well, and they purely dominated in the first innings. The top priority was to be on the top, but I think, there were a lot of runs in the first inning. I think 255 is a good score on this wicket,” the RCB skipper said.

Also Read | Kris Srikkanth slams CSK for deceiving fans with mixed MS Dhoni signals in IPL

“And I think their five bowlers executed the slow bouncers and yorkers pretty well. I think it's a good wicket, but when you start bowling slow bouncers, slow into the wicket, I think it's really tough for the batsman to score the runs,” he added.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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