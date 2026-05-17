Updated list for Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli jumps one spot after breaching 500-run mark

Virat Kohli jumped one spot in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star stuck a half-century against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Dharamsala. Coming after his first IPL 2026 hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game, Kohli started from where he left.
Although RCB lost opener Jacob Bethell early, Kohli went on his business, finding the gaps with ease. He looked in sublime touch and used the pace of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson effectively.
Kohli's trademark wristy flicks, along with partner Devdutt Padikkal's clean lofted hits kept the run-rate above 10 an over through the first half of the innings. The former RCB captain reached his 67th IPL half-century in 31 balls. In the process, he completed 500-plus runs in IPL 2026 - his ninth time in the history of the tournament.
However, Kohli was finally caught in the deep off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. With this fifty, Kohli jumped a spot in the Orange Cap table with 542 runs, 12 runs shy of table-topper and Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Shubman Gill is placed second with 552 runs from 12 games so far.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|13
|554
|157.83
|2
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|12
|552
|160.46
|3
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|13
|542
|164.74
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|12
|508
|153.93
|5
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|12
|481
|209.13
After Kohli, Australian David Warner and KL Rahul have scored 500-plus runs in a single IPL season seven times. Shikhar Dhawan has achieved the feat five times in his IPL career. Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma are placed fourth and fifth in the standings with 508 and 481 runs respectively.
Punjab Kings duo Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh couldn't move much in the IPL 2026 points table. The Australian managed just 37 runs off 22 balls to be placed eighth with 463 runs while Prabhismran just added two runs to his previous tally of 439 runs and is placed 10th.
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Smason holds the ninth spot with 450 runs. Delhi capitals KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell March are sixth and seventh with 477 and 467 runs respectively.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.