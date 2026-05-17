Updated list for Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli jumps one spot after breaching 500-run mark

Virat Kohli jumped one spot in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star stuck a half-century against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Dharamsala. Coming after his first IPL 2026 hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game, Kohli started from where he left.

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Although RCB lost opener Jacob Bethell early, Kohli went on his business, finding the gaps with ease. He looked in sublime touch and used the pace of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson effectively.

Kohli's trademark wristy flicks, along with partner Devdutt Padikkal's clean lofted hits kept the run-rate above 10 an over through the first half of the innings. The former RCB captain reached his 67th IPL half-century in 31 balls. In the process, he completed 500-plus runs in IPL 2026 - his ninth time in the history of the tournament.

However, Kohli was finally caught in the deep off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. With this fifty, Kohli jumped a spot in the Orange Cap table with 542 runs, 12 runs shy of table-topper and Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Shubman Gill is placed second with 552 runs from 12 games so far.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap list after PBKS vs RCB

Rank Player Matches Runs SR 1 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 13 554 157.83 2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 12 552 160.46 3 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 13 542 164.74 4 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 12 508 153.93 5 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 12 481 209.13

After Kohli, Australian David Warner and KL Rahul have scored 500-plus runs in a single IPL season seven times. Shikhar Dhawan has achieved the feat five times in his IPL career. Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma are placed fourth and fifth in the standings with 508 and 481 runs respectively.

Punjab Kings duo Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh couldn't move much in the IPL 2026 points table. The Australian managed just 37 runs off 22 balls to be placed eighth with 463 runs while Prabhismran just added two runs to his previous tally of 439 runs and is placed 10th.

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Smason holds the ninth spot with 450 runs. Delhi capitals KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell March are sixth and seventh with 477 and 467 runs respectively.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in