Updated list for Orange Cap & Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after GT vs SRH: Heinrich Klassen stays on top despite poor outing

Heinrich Klassen snatched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Sai Sudharsan within an hour despite a poor outing during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Sent into bat first, Gujarat Titans rode on a 44-ball 61 from Sudharsan and fifty from Washington Sundar to post 168/5 on board. With the half-century Sudharsan became the first batter in IPL 2026 to cross the 500-run mark and got the Orange Cap in the mid-innings break.
But his joy was shortlived as Klassen took it back despite contributing just 14 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad were bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs. With his small knock, Klassen once again rose back to the top spot, accumulating 505 runs. Pat Cummins presented Klassen with the cap.
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|Strike Rate
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|508
|12
|50.8
|153.93
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|501
|12
|41.75
|155.1
|3
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|481
|12
|43.73
|209.13
|4
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|477
|12
|43.36
|177.98
|5
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|467
|11
|42.45
|158.30
|6.
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|440
|11
|40.00
|236.55
|7.
|Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings)
|430
|11
|40.00
|169.29
|8.
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|420
|12
|35.00
|185.84
|9.
|Copper Connolly (Punjab Kings)
|415
|11
|51.88
|168.01
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
|392
|11
|56.00
|164.01
Among the bowlers, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada jumped to the second spot after taking three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African speedster currently is on level with IPL 2026 Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 21 wickets. His Gujarat Titans teammate Rashid Khan too entered the top five with just a wicket in the game.
The Afghanistan spinner is on 16 wickets - the same as Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad Eshan Malinga - fifth and sixth spots respectively. Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj dropped a spot to be third in the standings with 19 scalps.
|POS
|Player
|Wickets
|Matches
|Avg
|Econony
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|21
|11
|15.28
|7.46
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|21
|12
|20.04
|9.15
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
|19
|11
|19.21
|9.20
|4
|Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
|16
|12
|21.37
|8.17
|5
|Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
|16
|11
|20.93
|8.17
|6
|Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|16
|12
|25.50
|9.63
|7.
|Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
|15
|11
|24.33
|9.12
|8.
|Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings)
|14
|10
|17.78
|8.89
|9.
|Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|8
|20.85
|10.06
|10.
|Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans)
|13
|6
|10.92
|6.35
Meanwhile, half centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were complemented well by the bowling unit as Gujarat Titans notched up a massive 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The will also took Gujarat Titans to the top of the table with 16 points.
Sent in to bat, Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball 61, while Washington cracked a 33-ball 50 as Gujarat Titans scored 168/5. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad folded for 86 in 14.5 with only four batters reaching double figures.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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