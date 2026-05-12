Updated list for Orange Cap & Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after GT vs SRH: Heinrich Klassen stays on top despite poor outing

Heinrich Klassen snatched the IPL 2026 Orange Cap from Sai Sudharsan within an hour despite a poor outing during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent into bat first, Gujarat Titans rode on a 44-ball 61 from Sudharsan and fifty from Washington Sundar to post 168/5 on board. With the half-century Sudharsan became the first batter in IPL 2026 to cross the 500-run mark and got the Orange Cap in the mid-innings break.

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But his joy was shortlived as Klassen took it back despite contributing just 14 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad were bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs. With his small knock, Klassen once again rose back to the top spot, accumulating 505 runs. Pat Cummins presented Klassen with the cap.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after GT vs SRH

Rank Player Runs Matches Average Strike Rate 1 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 508 12 50.8 153.93 2 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 501 12 41.75 155.1 3 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 481 12 43.73 209.13 4 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 477 12 43.36 177.98 5 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 467 11 42.45 158.30 6. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 440 11 40.00 236.55 7. Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings) 430 11 40.00 169.29 8. Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 420 12 35.00 185.84 9. Copper Connolly (Punjab Kings) 415 11 51.88 168.01 10. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) 392 11 56.00 164.01

Among the bowlers, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada jumped to the second spot after taking three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African speedster currently is on level with IPL 2026 Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 21 wickets. His Gujarat Titans teammate Rashid Khan too entered the top five with just a wicket in the game.

Also Read | Why are Gujarat Titans players sporting lavender jersey in GT vs SRH?

The Afghanistan spinner is on 16 wickets - the same as Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad Eshan Malinga - fifth and sixth spots respectively. Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj dropped a spot to be third in the standings with 19 scalps.

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Updated IPL 2026 Purple Cap after GT vs SRH

POS Player Wickets Matches Avg Econony 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 21 11 15.28 7.46 2 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 21 12 20.04 9.15 3 Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 19 11 19.21 9.20 4 Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 16 12 21.37 8.17 5 Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 16 11 20.93 8.17 6 Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 16 12 25.50 9.63 7. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 15 11 24.33 9.12 8. Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) 14 10 17.78 8.89 9. Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) 14 8 20.85 10.06 10. Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans) 13 6 10.92 6.35

Meanwhile, half centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were complemented well by the bowling unit as Gujarat Titans notched up a massive 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The will also took Gujarat Titans to the top of the table with 16 points.

Sent in to bat, Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball 61, while Washington cracked a 33-ball 50 as Gujarat Titans scored 168/5. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad folded for 86 in 14.5 with only four batters reaching double figures.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB

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