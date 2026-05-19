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Updated list for Orange Cap & Purple Cap in IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest to breach 500-run mark

Riding on his knock of 93 runs against LSG, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. He also became the youngest to reach 500 runs in an single IPL season.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 May 2026, 11:52 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. (AP Photo/)
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Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed his third Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred by just seven runs after the Rajasthan Royals batter was dismissed for 93 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Raipur on Tuesday. In the process, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in the IPL to breach the 500-run mark - a record that was held for eight years by Rishabh Pant.

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Coming to bat as an impact sub, Sooryavanshi lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. But the 15-year-old went on business in his usual way, hammering the LSG bowlers all round the park. Sooryavanshi was most brutal against Akash Singh, whom he smacked for 6, 4, 0, 4, 6, 4 in the ninth over to take 26 runs. Akash had also bowled two wides in that same over.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals keep hopes alive

While he looked all set for his second IPL hundred of the season, the change of pace from Mohsin Khan did the trick as he perished for 93 off just 38 balls, including seven fours and 10 sixes. In the process, Sooryavanshi reclaimed the no.1 spot in the Orange Cap list with 579 runs from 13 games.

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Before Sooryavanshi, currently LSG captain Pant was the youngest (at 20 years) to complete 500 runs in an IPL season in 2018. Pant was a part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) franchise in 2018. LSG opener Mitchell Marsh also made a big jump in the Orange Cap list, after the Australian scored 96 off just 57 balls in the same game.

Marsh is currently placed second with 563 runs from 13 games, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen (555) and Gujarat Titans duo of Sai Sudharsan (554) and Shubman Gill (552). Virat Kohli (542), KL Rahul (533), Abhishek Sharma (507), Ishan Kishan (490) and Sanju Samson (477) take the last five spots in the top 10.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Why Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading Rajasthan Royals in RR vs LSG?

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after RR vs LSG

RankPlayerMatchesRunsStrike Rate
1Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)13579236.32
2Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)13563163.18
3Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)13555155.89
4Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)13554157.83
5Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)12552160.46
6Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)13542164.74
7KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)13533171.93
5Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)13507201.99
7Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)13490179.48
10Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings)12477166.20

Meanwhile, there was not a single change in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard. LSG's Prince Yadav and Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer could have jumped a few spots had he taken any wicket against Rajasthan Royals. Notably, earlier on the day, Prince received a maiden India call-up as he was named in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan in June. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with 24 wickets.

Also Read | MS Dhoni told to remain involved in cricket in ‘some capacity’ after missing IPL

IPL 2026 Purple Cap after RR vs LSG

RankPlayerWicketsMatchesAvgEconomy
1Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)241316.377.70
2Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)211321.959.22
3Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)201323.7010.23
4Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)181324.389.14
5Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)171325.529.36
6Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)161324.938.70
7Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)161325.938.82
8Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)161225.379.44
9Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)141329.428.58
10Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings)141017.788.89


 

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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