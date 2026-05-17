Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs GT match

In a high-voltage Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) clash that once again showcased the sheer intensity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap has tightened further. Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan leads the batting charts with 554 runs, and the gap to his captain, Shubman Gill, is now just two runs. On the bowling side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains the Purple Cap topper with 22 wickets, keeping the competition razor-sharp as teams battle for playoff spots.

Orange Cap race tightens after KKR vs GT thriller The IPL 2026 season is delivering non-stop drama, and the latest KKR vs GT match has only added fuel to the fire in the Orange Cap contest. Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans sits firmly at the top with 554 runs from 13 matches. His strike rate of 157.83, complete with one century and six half-centuries, highlights his incredible consistency throughout the tournament.

Right behind him is his skipper, Shubman Gill, who has scored 552 runs in only 12 innings. Gill’s explosive 160.46 strike rate and five fifties make him a constant threat, turning matches around in a matter of overs. The duo’s form has made GT's top order one of the most feared batting units this season.

Position Player Team Runs Matches Average SR Highest score 50/100 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 554 13 46.17 157.83 100 6/1 2 Shubman Gill GT 552 12 46.00 160.46 86 5/0 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 508 12 50.80 153.93 69 5/0 2 Virat Kohli RCB 484 12 53.78 165.75 105* 3/1 5 Abhishek Sharma SRH 481 12 43.73 209.13 135* 3/1

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Heinrich Klaasen holds third place with 508 runs. The South African finisher has smashed five half-centuries at a blistering 153.93 strike rate, proving lethal in the death overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli sits fourth with 484 runs, including a memorable 105 not out that showed his class once again. Abhishek Sharma of SRH rounds off the top five with 481 runs, powered by a sensational 135 not out that lit up the scoreboard.

Purple Cap leaderboard: Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays in control The battle for the Purple Cap is proving just as competitive. Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads with 22 wickets from 12 matches. His economy rate of 7.55 and best figures of 4/23 underline his skill with both new ball and death overs. The experienced seamer has relied on swing, clever cutters, and smart variations to outsmart batters all season long.

Position Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Runs Best Economy rate 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 22 12 47.0 355 4/23 7.55 2 Kagiso Rabada GT 21 13 50.0 461 3/25 9.22 3 Anshul Kamboj CSK 19 12 42.2 428 3/22 10.11 4 Prince Yadav LSG 16 12 45.0 384 3/32 8.53 5 Rashid Khan GT 16 13 45.5 399 4/33 8.70 6 Kartik Tyagi KKR 16 12 43.0 406 3/22 9.44 7 Eshan Malinga SRH 16 12 42.20 408 4/32 9.63

Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada is hot on his heels with 21 wickets in 13 games. The South African pacer’s recent 3/25 spell reminded everyone of his ability to strike in the powerplay and closing stages. Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj sits third with 19 wickets, while Lucknow Super Giants’ Prince Yadav has 16 scalps in fourth.

Rashid Khan of GT and Kartik Tyagi of KKR both sit on 16 wickets, occupying fifth and sixth spots. Rashid’s 4/33 best figures and vast experience give him an edge in must-win games. Eshan Malinga of SRH completes the top seven, also with 16 wickets and a standout four-wicket haul.

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