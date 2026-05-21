Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs MI: Sooryavanshi holds lead, Tyagi breaks into top 5

The race for the prestigious Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has delivered fresh twists following the high-voltage Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to dominate the batting charts, while young pacer Kartik Tyagi has stormed into the top 5 of the wicket-takers’ list with a match-winning spell.
Rajasthan Royals’ explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the clear frontrunner in the Orange Cap standings. The young sensation has piled up 579 runs in 13 matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.32, including one century and three half-centuries. His fearless approach at the top of the order continues to set him apart in IPL 2026.
Close behind is Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh with 563 runs, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen on 555. Gujarat Titans duo Sai Sudharsan (554 runs) and Shubman Gill (552 runs) round off the top five, keeping the batting race extremely tight. Every team now knows that a single big knock could shake up the Orange Cap leaderboard overnight.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|579
|13
|44.54
|236.32
|103
|3/1
|2
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|563
|13
|43.31
|163.18
|111
|3/1
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|555
|13
|50.45
|155.89
|69
|5/0
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|554
|13
|46.17
|157.83
|100
|6/1
|5
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|552
|12
|46.00
|160.46
|86
|5/0
In the bowling department, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the Purple Cap list with 24 wickets. GT's Kagiso Rabada sits second with 21 scalps, while Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj holds third place on 20 wickets. RR’s Jofra Archer occupies fourth with 18 wickets.
The Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Kartik Tyagi has climbed into the top five with 18 wickets after his impressive showing in the KKR vs MI match. Bowling 4 overs and conceding just 37 runs, Tyagi picked up 2 crucial wickets at an economy of 9.20. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver yorkers in the death overs has made him a vital weapon for KKR this season.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|24
|13
|51.0
|393
|4/23
|7.70
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|21
|13
|50.0
|461
|3/25
|9.22
|3
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|20
|13
|46.2
|474
|3/22
|10.23
|4
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|18
|13
|48.0
|439
|3/20
|9.14
|5
|Kartik Tyagi
|KKR
|18
|13
|47.0
|443
|3/22
|9.42
With the league stage entering its final phase, the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists are shaping playoff strategies. Teams are now prioritizing matchups that can boost their star players’ tallies or restrict rivals.
The battle for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap is far from over. With several high-scoring encounters still lined up, both batting and bowling records could change dramatically in the coming days.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.