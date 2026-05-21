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Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs MI: Sooryavanshi holds lead, Tyagi breaks into top 5

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s consistency has already made him one of the most talked-about batters in IPL 2026, while Kartik Tyagi’s rise signals that KKR’s bowling attack is hitting peak form at the right time.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated21 May 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap after KKR vs MI
Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap after KKR vs MI(AP Photo/Bikas Das)
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The race for the prestigious Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has delivered fresh twists following the high-voltage Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to dominate the batting charts, while young pacer Kartik Tyagi has stormed into the top 5 of the wicket-takers’ list with a match-winning spell.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stays the Orange Cap leader

Rajasthan Royals’ explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the clear frontrunner in the Orange Cap standings. The young sensation has piled up 579 runs in 13 matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.32, including one century and three half-centuries. His fearless approach at the top of the order continues to set him apart in IPL 2026.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains viral ‘A’ celebration after 93 vs LSG

Close behind is Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh with 563 runs, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen on 555. Gujarat Titans duo Sai Sudharsan (554 runs) and Shubman Gill (552 runs) round off the top five, keeping the batting race extremely tight. Every team now knows that a single big knock could shake up the Orange Cap leaderboard overnight.

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PositionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesAverageSRHighest score50/100
1Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR5791344.54236.321033/1
2Mitchell MarshLSG5631343.31163.181113/1
3Heinrich KlaasenSRH5551350.45155.89695/0
4Sai SudharsanGT5541346.17157.831006/1
5Shubman GillGT5521246.00160.46865/0

Kartik Tyagi climbs to Purple Cap top 5 after KKR vs MI heroics

In the bowling department, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the Purple Cap list with 24 wickets. GT's Kagiso Rabada sits second with 21 scalps, while Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj holds third place on 20 wickets. RR’s Jofra Archer occupies fourth with 18 wickets.

Also Read | Deepak Chahar’s viral celebration after Finn Allen's wicket steals show | Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Kartik Tyagi has climbed into the top five with 18 wickets after his impressive showing in the KKR vs MI match. Bowling 4 overs and conceding just 37 runs, Tyagi picked up 2 crucial wickets at an economy of 9.20. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver yorkers in the death overs has made him a vital weapon for KKR this season.

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PositionPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversRunsBestEconomy rate
1Bhuvneshwar KumarRCB241351.03934/237.70
2Kagiso RabadaGT211350.04613/259.22
3Anshul KambojCSK201346.24743/2210.23
4Jofra ArcherRR181348.04393/209.14
5Kartik TyagiKKR181347.04433/229.42

What this means for the IPL 2026 playoffs race

With the league stage entering its final phase, the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists are shaping playoff strategies. Teams are now prioritizing matchups that can boost their star players’ tallies or restrict rivals.

The battle for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap is far from over. With several high-scoring encounters still lined up, both batting and bowling records could change dramatically in the coming days.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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