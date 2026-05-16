Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs CSK match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues to deliver edge-of-the-seat drama, and the latest clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has reshaped the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap. With 12 matches played by most teams, the battle for top honours among batters and bowlers has become tighter.
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has grabbed the Orange Cap with a stunning 508 runs from 12 innings. The South African star batter, known for his power-hitting, maintained a blistering strike rate of 153.93 and smashed 23 sixes. His consistency has kept SRH in the hunt for the playoffs.
Just seven runs behind is Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans (GT) on 501 runs. The young left-hander notched a century and five half-centuries with a mature 41.75 average. Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) holds third place with 484 runs, including a match-winning 105 not out. The RCB legend’s 165.75 strike rate shows he is far from done.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|508
|12
|50.80
|153.93
|69
|5/0
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|501
|12
|41.75
|155.10
|100
|5/1
|3
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|484
|12
|53.78
|165.75
|105*
|3/1
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|481
|12
|43.73
|209.13
|135*
|3/1
|5
|KL Rahul
|DC
|477
|12
|43.36
|177.98
|152*
|3/1
|6
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|467
|12
|38.92
|162.15
|111
|2/1
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) occupies fourth spot with 481 runs at a jaw-dropping 209.13 strike rate, while KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals (DC) sits fifth on 477 runs after a superb 152 not out. Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants rounds off the top six with 467 runs, boosted by his 90 runs in the recent LSG vs CSK encounter.
In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged to the top of the Purple Cap list with 22 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The experienced pacer has been economical, conceding just 355 runs in 47 overs at an impressive 7.55 economy rate, and has a best spell of 4/23.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|22
|12
|47.0
|355
|4/23
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|21
|12
|46.0
|421
|3/25
|9.15
|3
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|19
|12
|42.2
|428
|3/22
|10.11
|4
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|16
|12
|41.50
|342
|4/33
|8.17
|5
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|16
|12
|45.0
|384
|3/32
|8.53
|6
|Kartik Tyagi
|KKR
|16
|11
|39.0
|347
|3/22
|8.89
|7
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|16
|12
|42.20
|408
|4/32
|9.63
Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans follows closely with 21 wickets. The South African speedster has troubled batters throughout the tournament. Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings sits third with 19 scalps, showing great promise in his breakthrough season.
Rashid Khan (GT), Prince Yadav (LSG), Kartik Tyagi (KKR), and Eshan Malinga (SRH) are tied on 16 wickets each, making the lower half of the Purple Cap list extremely competitive. These spinners and pacers have kept the pressure on batting line-ups across venues.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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