Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar retain lead

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has delivered another round of high-voltage action, and the latest match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has left the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races largely unchanged at the top. Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sai Sudharsan and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have successfully defended their leads, keeping fans excited as the tournament enters its crucial phase.
Sai Sudharsan has once again proved why he is the most consistent batter of IPL 2026. The stylish left-hander from Gujarat Titans now sits comfortably at the top with 638 runs from 14 matches. His average of 49.08 and strike rate of 157.92 highlight his ability to anchor innings while accelerating when needed. He has smashed one century and seven half-centuries so far, striking 62 fours and 29 sixes.
Close on his heels is his Gujarat Titans teammate Shubman Gill with 616 runs in 13 games. Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies third place with 606 runs, while young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals sits fourth with 579 runs at a blistering strike rate of 236.32. Ishan Kishan of SRH rounds off the top five with 569 runs.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|638
|14
|49.08
|157.92
|100
|7/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|616
|13
|47.38
|161.67
|86
|6/0
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|606
|14
|50.50
|159.47
|69
|6/0
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|579
|13
|44.54
|236.32
|103
|3/1
|5
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|569
|14
|40.64
|178.36
|91
|6/0
In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shown that experience still counts for everything. The RCB swing king leads the Purple Cap list with 24 wickets in 14 matches. His economy of 8.07 and best figures of 4/23 make him a nightmare for batters in the powerplay and death overs alike.
Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans is tied on 24 wickets but sits second due to a slightly higher economy rate. Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings is third with 21 scalps, while spin wizard Rashid Khan (19 wickets) and pacer Eshan Malinga of SRH complete the top five.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|24
|14
|55.0
|444
|4/23
|8.07
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|24
|14
|53.4
|493
|3/25
|9.18
|3
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|21
|14
|50.2
|530
|3/22
|10.52
|4
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|19
|14
|47.5
|417
|4/33
|8.71
|5
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|19
|14
|50.2
|467
|4/32
|9.27
With only two league matches left, these individual battles are adding extra spice to the race for the top four spots. Gujarat Titans enjoy strong representation in both leaderboards, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have key performers shining bright. The LSG vs PBKS result may not have shaken the top five, but every upcoming game could change the story dramatically.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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