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Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar retain lead

Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudharsan and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have successfully defended their leads, keeping fans excited as the tournament enters its crucial phase.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 May 2026, 12:21 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer, and Prabhsimran Singh of PBKS (Punjab Kings) celebrate their more than hundred runs partnership against LSG (Lucknow Supergiants) during the TATA IPL T20 cricket match between LSG vs PBKS at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Shreyas Iyer, and Prabhsimran Singh of PBKS (Punjab Kings) celebrate their more than hundred runs partnership against LSG (Lucknow Supergiants) during the TATA IPL T20 cricket match between LSG vs PBKS at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has delivered another round of high-voltage action, and the latest match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has left the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races largely unchanged at the top. Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sai Sudharsan and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have successfully defended their leads, keeping fans excited as the tournament enters its crucial phase.

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Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings keep hopes alive

Orange Cap race

Sai Sudharsan has once again proved why he is the most consistent batter of IPL 2026. The stylish left-hander from Gujarat Titans now sits comfortably at the top with 638 runs from 14 matches. His average of 49.08 and strike rate of 157.92 highlight his ability to anchor innings while accelerating when needed. He has smashed one century and seven half-centuries so far, striking 62 fours and 29 sixes.

Close on his heels is his Gujarat Titans teammate Shubman Gill with 616 runs in 13 games. Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies third place with 606 runs, while young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals sits fourth with 579 runs at a blistering strike rate of 236.32. Ishan Kishan of SRH rounds off the top five with 569 runs.

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PositionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesAverageSRHighest score50/100
1Sai SudharsanGT6381449.08157.921007/1
2Shubman GillGT6161347.38161.67866/0
3Heinrich KlaasenSRH6061450.50159.47696/0
4Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR5791344.54236.321033/1
5Ishan KishanSRH5691440.64178.36916/0
Also Read | Shreyas Iyer smashes maiden IPL century in LSG vs PBKS game; social media erupts

Purple Cap race

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shown that experience still counts for everything. The RCB swing king leads the Purple Cap list with 24 wickets in 14 matches. His economy of 8.07 and best figures of 4/23 make him a nightmare for batters in the powerplay and death overs alike.

Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans is tied on 24 wickets but sits second due to a slightly higher economy rate. Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings is third with 21 scalps, while spin wizard Rashid Khan (19 wickets) and pacer Eshan Malinga of SRH complete the top five.

PositionPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversRunsBestEconomy rate
1Bhuvneshwar KumarRCB241455.04444/238.07
2Kagiso RabadaGT241453.44933/259.18
3Anshul KambojCSK211450.25303/2210.52
4Rashid KhanGT191447.54174/338.71
5Eshan MalingaSRH191450.24674/329.27

What this means for IPL 2026 playoffs

With only two league matches left, these individual battles are adding extra spice to the race for the top four spots. Gujarat Titans enjoy strong representation in both leaderboards, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have key performers shining bright. The LSG vs PBKS result may not have shaken the top five, but every upcoming game could change the story dramatically.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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